COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. ( NYSE:MHO, Financial) announces the following Webcast:

What: M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast



When: July 28, 2021 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where: http://www.mihomes.com



How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report second quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 130,800 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes brand. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

