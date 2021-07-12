Logo
Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,175,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on July 12, 2026, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.20. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Argentina_Lithium___Energy_Corp__Argentina_Lithium_Grants_Stock.jpg

About Argentina Lithium
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA38383&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-grants-stock-options-301331087.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

