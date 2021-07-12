SKF Recognized by General Motors as a 2020 Supplier of the Year

PR Newswire

LANSDALE, Pa., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF, a leading global manufacturer of bearings, seals, and lubrication, has been named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors for 2020. This is the ninth time that SKF has received this award. The annual awards highlight GM's top 2020 calendar year suppliers from 16 countries who have exceeded GM's requirements and provide GM customers with innovative technologies that are among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

"We're grateful to be recognized again by GM as a Supplier of the Year and for the continued partnership with them as a customer. For over 70 years, our world-class bearing and seal technologies have been a critical component for many GM vehicle programs, and more recently, we are proud to also be supplying GM with bearings and seals for the next generation of all electric vehicles. In addition, SKF stepped up to the GM challenge to supply bearings used in building ventilators as part of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Greg Zimmerman, President, SKF Automotive North America.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have shown resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year, and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing, and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

SKF USA Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of SKF Group, a world leader in rolling bearings and related technologies including sealing solutions, lubrication systems, mechatronics (combining mechanics and electronics into intelligent systems), and services.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM, Financial) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 74 852 million and the number of employees was 40,963. www.skf.com



