Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants

PHOENIX, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest" or the "Company") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced it has elected to accelerate the expiry date of 8,484,047 outstanding subordinate voting share purchase warrants issued on October 28, 2020 (each whole subordinate voting share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each outstanding Warrant is exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share of the Company at an exercise price of Cd$3.05 per share, for aggregate proceeds of Cd$25,876,343.40 if all warrants are exercised.

Pursuant to the terms of the warrant indenture governing the Warrants, Harvest may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants when the closing price of the subordinate voting shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange exceeds Cd$4.97 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. Conditions for acceleration of the expiry date were met as of July 7, 2021. Accordingly, Harvest has chosen to accelerate the expiry date and time of the warrants to 2:00 PM (Vancouver time) on August 13, 2021. Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the accelerated expiry date will be cancelled. Notice of the accelerated expiry date was provided to Odyssey Trust Company, the warrant agent, and mailed to all registered holders of the Warrants on July 9, 2021, in accordance with the terms of the warrant indenture.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

Forward-looking Statements

