GOL announces Investor Update

SÃO PAULO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest airline, today provides an Investor Update on its expectations for the second quarter of 2021. The information below is preliminary and unaudited . The Company will discuss its 2Q21 results in a conference call on July 29, 2021.

2Q21 Commentary GOL expects a Loss Per Share (EPS) and a Loss Per American Depositary Share (EPADS) for 2Q21 of approximately R$3.25 1 and US$1.23 1 , respectively.

EBITDA 2 margin for the second quarter, excluding non-operating and non-recurring expenses, is expected to be 16% to 18%, a decrease in relation to the margin for the quarter ended in June 2020 (28% 2 ).

Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) for the 2Q21 is expected to be approximately 17% lower year-over-year. GOL anticipates unit revenue (RASK) to be 33% lower when compared to 2Q20. Daily sales ended the quarter at around R$21 million, representing a 200% increase over the end of 1Q21. At 85%, GOL's load factor continues to effectively match supply with demand.

Non-fuel unit costs (CASK ex-fuel) for 2Q21, excluding non-operating and non-recurring expenses, are expected to decrease approximately 55% 2 compared to 2Q20 reported CASK ex-fuel, primarily due to four times higher ASKs and the 1% appreciation of the Brazilian Real versus the US dollar. Fuel unit costs (CASK fuel) are expected to increase by approximately 54% year-over-year, mainly due to an 82% increase in the average fuel price, partially offset by the higher fuel efficiency consumption of MAX aircraft and by the BRL appreciation versus USD.

GOL's financial leverage, as measured by the Net Debt 3 /LTM EBITDA ratio, was approximately 11x at the end of June 2021. The Company amortized around R$800 million of total debt in the quarter, including R$420 million of financial debt and R$310 million of aircraft lease debt. The Company also settled the R$744 million payment to the minority shareholders of Smiles Fidelidade S.A.

Total liquidity at the end of the June 2021 was R$1.7 billion, comprised of R$1.0 billion in cash and investments and R$0.7 billion in receivables. Including the financeable amounts of deposits, GOL's liquidity sources total approximately R$3.7 billion. This is consistent with the Company's liquidity levels throughout the pandemic.

GOL plans to increase its 3Q21 capacity by approximately 80% over 2Q21, in anticipation of stronger seasonal demand.

In 2Q21, Gross Global Scope 1 emissions were approximately 281.6 thousand metric tons of CO 2 , a 42% reduction versus 1Q21, while Total Fuel Consumed was 32.3 thousand liters per RPK, 6% lower compared to 1Q21. The Greenhouse Gas Emissions per Flight Hour were around 8.5 tons of CO 2 , stable versus the 1Q21.

Preliminary and Unaudited Projections 2Q21 Domestic Routes Served (average) / % of 2019 Average Operating Fleet / % of 2019 Net Operating Revenues (R$ BN) / % of 2019 Load Factor EBITDA Margin2 EBIT Margin2 Capex (R$ MM) Net Cash Burn (R$MM/day)4 Other Revenue (cargo, loyalty, other) Average fuel price per liter Avg. exchange rate / End of 2Q21 exchange rate Gross Global Scope 1 emissions (000 m t CO 2 ) Total Fuel Consumed (1,000 liters per RPK) Greenhouse Gas Emissions/Flight Hour (t CO 2 ) Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) Operating CASK Ex-fuel2 Domestic Demand – RPK Domestic Capacity – ASK Domestic Capacity – Seats Total Demand – RPK Total Capacity – ASK Total Capacity – Seats 2Q21 ~126 / 87% ~55 / 50% ~1.0 / 31% 85.1% 16% - 18% 8% - 10% ~54 Neutral 15% of revenues R$3.38 - R$3.44 R$5.32 / R$5.00 ~281.6 ~32.3 ~8.5 2Q21 vs. 2Q20 Down ~17% Down ~55% Up ~345% Up ~310% Up ~328% Up ~344% Up ~307% Up ~327%

1. Excluding gains and losses on currency and Exchangeable Senior Notes.

2. Excluding non-operating expenses and depreciation related to fleet idleness and personnel-related costs of approximately R$914 million in 2Q21 and R$918 million in 2Q20.

3. Excluding Perpetual Notes and Exchangeable Senior Notes.

4. Excluding payment of interest on financial debts.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has a strategic alliance with Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

