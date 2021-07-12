Ameresco and the City of Arvada, Colorado, Announce Completion of Energy Conservation Project

Ameresco%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and the City of Arvada, Colorado today announced the completion of an energy conservation and renewable energy project. Financed by a $4.5 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), improvements made across the City of Arvada will guarantee energy cost savings and an overall reduction in energy usage.

In 2018, the City of Arvada selected Ameresco to implement a number of energy savings measures and infrastructure improvements. Working closely with City staff, Ameresco refurbished a total of 15 facilities and made significant upgrades to those facilities’ building envelopes, lighting and plumbing systems. The HVAC systems at Arvada’s City Hall and Center for Performing Arts were updated, as well. Additionally, photovoltaic systems were installed at five facilities.

Energy procurement optimization strategies helped to reduce utility costs. To see these upgrades to completion, the team utilized a budget neutral financing solution, together with a combination of internal city financing and a capital contribution by the city.

“We are thrilled to provide our innovative approach to energy conservation to the City of Arvada,” said Louis Maltezos, executive vice president of Ameresco. “Our goal throughout the entirety of the process was to implement clean technology solutions that simultaneously offered significant long-term cost savings and advanced the city’s passion for increased sustainability.”

Through its partnership with Ameresco for a smart approach to decarbonization, the City of Arvada is expected to experience a 6% reduction in annual energy consumption, an 11% reduction in electrical demand and a 21% reduction in total utility costs.

“We are excited to have had the opportunity to work closely with Ameresco on this project and further demonstrate our commitment to implementing renewable energy solutions,” said Kim Vagher, facilities division manager, City of Arvada.

Construction on the City of Arvada’s facilities began in January 2020 and was completed in March of 2021.

