ON24 Wins Top-Rated Award From Customers on TrustRadius

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced it earned a top-rated award for excellent customer satisfaction ratings on TrustRadius, one of the most trusted review sites for business technology. Enterprises, mid-size companies, and small businesses ranked ON24 the best webinar software based on hundreds of verified reviews and ratings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005141/en/

ON24 wins Top-Rated Award based on customer reviews and ratings, ranking high in customer satisfaction and likelihood to recommend. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re dedicated to the success of our customers and are grateful for their support and recognition,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24. “Congratulations to the ON24 team for inspiring such positive feedback and reviews. This is a tremendous validation of the revenue and growth impact our digital experience platform is having for our many customers.”

The ON24+Digital+Experience+Platform is a cloud-based marketing and sales platform that enables companies to create branded digital experiences such as webinars, virtual conferences, and curated content hubs that drive deep customer engagement, provide first-person data, and create AI-driven personalization. Audience insights can then be seamlessly integrated with leading marketing and sales applications.

Based entirely on user reviews, ON24’s top-rated features were high-quality performance and compatibility with a variety of devices and operating systems; collaboration and audience participation capabilities like audience polling and Q&As; customizable branding options and integration with marketing automation systems; and reporting and analytics. Visit TrustRadius to see the full list of ratings and reviews.

The top-rated award on TrustRadius follows other recent ON24 accolades. Enterprise and mid-market customers on G2 named ON24+Webcast+Elite+the+top+webinar+software based on user reviews. And San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal recognized ON24 as one of the fastest-growing middle market companies in the Greater Bay Area in the exclusive Middle+Market+75 list.

TrustRadius top-rated awards help distinguish products in a category that have excellent customer satisfaction ratings. To qualify, products must meet key criteria for recency, rating, and relevance with 10 or more recent reviews from the past year, a trScoreof 7.5 or higher, and at least 1.5% of the site traffic in its category. The TrustRadius methodology+and+scoring is based solely on customer feedback without the influence of status as a TrustRadius customer or analyst opinion.

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24+Webcast+Elite, ON24+Engagement+Hub, ON24+Target, ON24+Virtual+Conference%2C ON24+Intelligence, and ON24+Connect. To learn how ON24 makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging webinar, virtual event and multimedia content experiences that convert pipeline into revenue, visit ON24.com%2FPlatform%2F.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

© 2021 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005141/en/