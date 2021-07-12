Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast on July 29, 2021

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, “Customers”), will host a webcast at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, July 29, 2021, to report its earnings results for the three months ending June 30, 2021. The call will be conducted by Customers Bancorp Chair & CEO Jay Sidhu, Customers Bancorp Head of Corporate Development and Customers Bank President & CEO Sam Sidhu, Chief Financial Officer Carla Leibold, and Chief Credit Officer Andrew Bowman.

Register+online for the webcast. The live audio webcast, presentation slides and earnings press release will be made available at the Customers+Bank+Investor+Relations+webpage.

The second quarter 2021 earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

You may submit questions in advance of the earnings webcast by emailing Communications & Marketing Director David Patti.

The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with $18.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021.

