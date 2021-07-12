Logo
Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast on July 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively, “Customers”), will host a webcast at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, July 29, 2021, to report its earnings results for the three months ending June 30, 2021. The call will be conducted by Customers Bancorp Chair & CEO Jay Sidhu, Customers Bancorp Head of Corporate Development and Customers Bank President & CEO Sam Sidhu, Chief Financial Officer Carla Leibold, and Chief Credit Officer Andrew Bowman.

Register+online for the webcast. The live audio webcast, presentation slides and earnings press release will be made available at the Customers+Bank+Investor+Relations+webpage.

The second quarter 2021 earnings press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

You may submit questions in advance of the earnings webcast by emailing Communications & Marketing Director David Patti.

The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bank Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Corporate Overview

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank, a full-service bank with $18.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.



View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005440/en/

