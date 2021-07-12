Logo
Heartland BancCorp Establishes Loan and Deposit Production Office in Northwest Florida; Ashley Vannoy to Lead New LPO/DPO

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp, (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today announced the establishment of a Northwest Florida Region Loan and Deposit Production Office led by Ashley Vannoy, Senior Vice President. This new market in Destin, Florida, will allow for a focus on strategic growth for the bank.

“Our new loan and deposit production office in Destin is a fantastic opportunity to enter a business-friendly growth market. Fortunately, we have a community banker in Ashley Vannoy with roots in the area to carry out our mission and share our commitment to value,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO.

Vannoy has a solid background as a financial services professional with 30 years of success in strategic planning, program development, marketing management and direct client engagement. With the majority of her experience in northern Florida, her network and professional reach contributes to her anticipated success for Heartland in this new market area.

About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank

In May of 2021, Heartland was ranked #82 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.

Contacts:
G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO
Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600

