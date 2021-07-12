Cyient to Support the UK's HMLR to Centralize and Digitally Register the Local Land Charges Records

PR Newswire

HYDERABAD, India, July 12, 2021 Cyient, a global engineering and digital technology solutions company, announced that it has been selected by HM Land Registry (HMLR) to support its Local Land Charges (LLC) Programme.

HM Land Registry safeguards land and property ownership valued at £7 trillion, enabling over £1 trillion worth of personal and commercial lending to be secured against property across England and Wales. The Land Register contains more than 26 million titles showing evidence of ownership for more than 87% of the landmass of England and Wales.

Cyient has partnered with Esri UK and Xerox to deliver this project. The partnership brings a wealth of proven and relevant experience of direct and tangible benefits to the LLC program. The program aims to digitize and migrate millions of separately held local land charge records from local authorities into a centralized digital register. This will enable HMLR to provide a single and simple-to-use digital service for homebuyers and conveyancers.

Mark Kelso, Programme Director, Local Land Charges, HM Land Registry said: "We are excited to be working in partnership with Cyient to deliver the new national digital LLC Service for England and Wales."

"We are delighted to have been selected by HMLR to support the LLC Programme. Cyient's experience in successfully delivering large volume geospatial information digitizing and migration projects made us a solid fit for HMLR,"said Matt Wood, Geospatial Sales Director, EMEA, Cyient.

Cyient will work with Esri UK to provide a fully configured and customized version of the Esri SWEET™ software package, which will be used as the primary spatial capture and improvement tool for HMLR. Xerox's Capture and Content Services, which use powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning, will automatically capture and validate information from digital and physical local land charge records.

"Esri UK look forward to collaborating with Cyient and Xerox to support HMLR on their LLC Programme. Location is a key parameter for the programme and our Sweet for ArcGIS software is designed for exactly this type of use case—configurable, Web-based geospatial data capture/editing by multiple parallel operators with real-time feedback to support efficient capture of high quality data," said Miles Gabriel, Commercial Manager at Esri UK.

"Homebuyers and conveyancers expect easy and instant access to land records, because they make financial and legal decisions based on these documents," said Darren Cassidy, Managing Director for U.K. and Ireland and Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Enterprise and Global Accounts Operations at Xerox. "Xerox services together with Cyient's geospatial platform will automatically populate and enable a centralized digital register improving the citizen experience."

Cyient will own the entire process and provide a central management information platform, allowing for "single pane of glass" reporting, with the ability to drill down to prove data integrity and provenance. Cyient will provide all spatial capture and improvement services as well as textual capture.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical technology and healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial products, and energy and utilities.

Rudra Bose | Satyaki Maitra Cyient Press Office – Genesis BCW +91 9811626585 | +91 99580 41503 [email protected] | [email protected] Devina Wallang | Michelle Lobo Cyient PR Team +91 7829673285 | +91 9833307424 [email protected] | [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyient-to-support-the-uks-hmlr-to-centralize-and-digitally-register-the-local-land-charges-records-301331459.html

SOURCE Cyient