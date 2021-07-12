Bristow Group Announces Contract Extensions with Equinor, Shell and Neptune in Norway

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today announced four separate two-year contract extensions through April 2024 with Equinor, Shell and Neptune to support its air transportation crew change services for their operations in the Norwegian continental shelf.

Bristow has been an Equinor aviation partner for more than 20 years and will continue to use its fleet of S-92s to provide crew change flights out of Bristow's bases in Bergen and Florø, Norway. The strong partnership with Neptune and Shell has been ongoing since May 2017.

Bristow's current contracts with the three companies expire on April 30, 2022. All contract extensions include two one-year options to further extend the contracts from 2024.

"Our collaboration and working relationship with Equinor are true examples of what a partnership in our industry should look like. We both share a strong commitment to efficiency and to the highest safety standards in providing critical transportation services in supporting exploration and production activities," said Heidi Wulff Heimark, Bristow Managing Director/Accountable Manager in Norway. "We are especially honoured by their trust and confidence in us with these contract extensions that will bring long-term stability and maintain service efficiencies."

Equinor, Shell and Neptune Energy collaborate on flights from the Florø base, and Shell and Neptune have decided to also extend their contracts with Bristow in line with Equinor's contract award.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-announces-contract-extensions-with-equinor-shell-and-neptune-in-norway-301328931.html

SOURCE Bristow Group