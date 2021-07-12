Bristow Group Announces Contract Extensions with Equinor, Shell and Neptune in Norway

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bristow Group Announces Contract Extensions with Equinor, Shell and Neptune in Norway

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

• Equinor extends Bristow contract at Bergen base for two years to end of April 2024, with additional two one-year options to extend

• Equinor, Shell and Neptune Energy also prolong Bristow contract at Florø base for two years to April 2024, with additional two one-year options to extend

• Contract extension applies to crew change operations to the operators' fields and platforms out of Bergen and Florø

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 12, 2021

HOUSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today announced four separate two-year contract extensions through April 2024 with Equinor, Shell and Neptune to support its air transportation crew change services for their operations in the Norwegian continental shelf.

Bristow_Group_Logo.jpg

Bristow has been an Equinor aviation partner for more than 20 years and will continue to use its fleet of S-92s to provide crew change flights out of Bristow's bases in Bergen and Florø, Norway. The strong partnership with Neptune and Shell has been ongoing since May 2017.

Bristow's current contracts with the three companies expire on April 30, 2022. All contract extensions include two one-year options to further extend the contracts from 2024.

"Our collaboration and working relationship with Equinor are true examples of what a partnership in our industry should look like. We both share a strong commitment to efficiency and to the highest safety standards in providing critical transportation services in supporting exploration and production activities," said Heidi Wulff Heimark, Bristow Managing Director/Accountable Manager in Norway. "We are especially honoured by their trust and confidence in us with these contract extensions that will bring long-term stability and maintain service efficiencies."

Equinor, Shell and Neptune Energy collaborate on flights from the Florø base, and Shell and Neptune have decided to also extend their contracts with Bristow in line with Equinor's contract award.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA38147&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bristow-group-announces-contract-extensions-with-equinor-shell-and-neptune-in-norway-301328931.html

SOURCE Bristow Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA38147&Transmission_Id=202107120830PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA38147&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment