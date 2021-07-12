Logo
US Olympic Surfer & Grom Social's Lead Influencer -- Caroline Marks -- Gets Star Treatment In Caroline Going For The Gold Week!

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Grom Social's COPPA-Compliant App Gives Kids Beachfront Pass as Marks Makes Waves

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 12, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) a provider of safe social media for kids under 13 years old, today unveiled Caroline Going for the Gold Week, a weeklong celebration of Caroline Marks, the app's lead influencer and representative of the very first US Women's Surfing Team heading to the Tokyo Olympics in surfing's debut as an official sport. The centerpiece of the initiative features 19-year-old Marks providing daily updates from the Olympics as she documents her journey exclusively on Grom Social www.gromsocial.com , giving Grom users one-of-a-kind access in her journey to capture the gold.

CAROLINE_MARKS_PHOTO.jpg

US OLYMPIC SURFER & GROM SOCIAL'S LEAD INFLUENCER CAROLINE MARKS GETS STAR TREATMENT IN "CAROLINE GOING FOR THE GOLD."

Grom will feature the specially themed content from July 26-30 and offer over 36 pieces of exclusive content. In addition to updates from Japan, Marks will also offer surfing tips, discuss her best friend and participate in fun interactive games like a rapid 20-second challenge that Grom users can play and share as well.

As ambassador for Grom Social – the brainchild of her older brother, Zach, who's now 20 – Caroline aims to encourage kids everywhere to recognize the importance of being safe on the Internet and on social media, while promoting the benefits of physical fitness and athleticism. Zach created Grom when he was 11, after his parents denied his pleas to be on social media. With their encouragement and family teamwork, the Marks family created Grom – now an app – to protect kids from the dangers of social media.

"It's an incredible honor to represent the United States in the very first surfing competition ever at the Summer Olympics and I'm so excited to bring my Grom followers along for the journey," explains Caroline. "Even better, I hope to inspire others to achieve their dreams through a combination of safety, hard work and dedication."

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements.". Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

favicon.png?sn=FL39751&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-olympic-surfer--grom-socials-lead-influencer----caroline-marks----gets-star-treatment-in-caroline-going-for-the-gold-week-301331257.html

SOURCE Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL39751&Transmission_Id=202107120830PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL39751&DateId=20210712
