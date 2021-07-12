Logo
Qualcomm Appoints Don McGuire as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Penny Baldwin to Serve in an Advisory Role Until her Retirement at the End of 2021 --

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced that Don McGuire has been appointed senior vice president and chief marketing officer (CMO), reporting directly to Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm Incorporated, effective immediately. Penny Baldwin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer who joined Qualcomm in 2017, will continue to serve in an advisory role to support the transition along with other marketing initiatives until her retirement later in the year.

McGuire brings more than 25 years of marketing expertise, working across the service provider, device OEM, content/applications, and semiconductor industries. He joined Qualcomm in 2016 as vice president of Global Product Marketing and was promoted to senior vice president last year. In this role as senior vice president, he had responsibility for Snapdragon marketing and redefined Qualcomm's strategic approach to product marketing. His oversight and strong marketing expertise have led to innovative marketing campaigns and collaborative partnerships that have brought the most cutting-edge products to market, including the latest in 5G technologies.

McGuire joined Qualcomm from Intel where he led global marketing strategy, campaigns, and messaging supporting their Client Computing Business. Prior to Intel, McGuire was founder and CMO of Panelfly, and held leadership positions at companies including Dunebuggy Media, Amp'd Mobile, Kyocera Wireless Corp., Cricket Communications and Sprint PCS. He began his career as a sales and marketing executive at McCaw Cellular Communications. McGuire has a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University Chico in business administration and has attended an executive master's program at Stanford University's Schwab School of Business.

"Don is an accomplished and strategic marketing leader with strong expertise, deep knowledge of our businesses, and great passion for our technologies and the opportunities ahead. I look forward to continuing to work with him to elevate Qualcomm's presence and reputation around the world, to showcase the breadth of our technology solutions, and to drive confidence in our roadmap and future vision to enable the digital transformation of all industries" Amon said. "I would like to thank Penny for her contributions and leadership during a pivotal time for the Company."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm Contacts:
Pete Lancia, Corporate Communications
Phone: 1-858-845-5959
Email: [email protected]

Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-858-658-4813
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA39461&sd=2021-07-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualcomm-appoints-don-mcguire-as-senior-vice-president-and-chief-marketing-officer-301331098.html

SOURCE Qualcomm Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA39461&Transmission_Id=202107120830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA39461&DateId=20210712
