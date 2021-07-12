PlantX Adds Vegan Wines to Its Online Grocery Selection

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased announce the addition of vegan wine to its expanding product selection on its U.S. e-commerce platform.

The Company will be enhancing its product offerings by adding a curated selection of high-quality vegan wines by brands such as Rare Earth, Veuve Clicquot, Pino Cellars and Gravel Bar Winery. The new items are now available to order in the "Plant-Based Wine" section of the Company's U.S. e-commerce platform.

"The alcoholic beverage market is one of the fastest growing industry segments in the U.S. and globally," said PlantX CEO, Julia Frank. "The new vertical will allow PlantX to holistically meet customer demands and expectations by expanding its product offerings in line with its mission and values."

The addition of vegan wine to the PlantX e-commerce platform is an empowering move that equips PlantX with the tools to capitalize on market trends in the alcoholic beverages market.

"The vegan community in the U.S. is growing and it is our aim as the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based to address the needs and wants of our customers in the most comprehensive and holistic ways. Having access to vegan wine is a major component of our mission" said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "The new vertical is a valuable addition to our portfolio."

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the availability of products on the Company's e-commerce platform, the Company's expectations of the alcoholic beverage market, and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable alcoholic beverages laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

