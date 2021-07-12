Logo
Heidrick & Struggles To Release 2021 Second Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2021 second quarter financial results on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call and accompanying slides will be publicly available via live webcast from the investor relations section of the Heidrick & Struggles website at www.heidrick.com. To listen by phone dial +1-866-211-4120 or +1-647-689-6618, conference ID: 7626859. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately two hours following its conclusion.

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

H&S Investors & Analysts Contact:
Suzanne Rosenberg - Vice President, Investor Relations:
1 212 551 0554, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG40069&sd=2021-07-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-to-release-2021-second-quarter-results-301331470.html

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG40069&Transmission_Id=202107120830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG40069&DateId=20210712
