Black Knight Originations Market Monitor: Rate Locks Rise After Two Consecutive Monthly Declines; Both Purchase and Cash-Out Refinance Lending Up in June

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Black Knight Originations Market Monitor: Rate Locks Rise After Two Consecutive Monthly Declines; Both Purchase and Cash-Out Refinance Lending Up in June

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- June mortgage rate locks were up 4% overall after seeing declines in both April and May

-- Locks on both purchase (+6%) and cash-out refinance (+10%) loans increased while rate/term refis continued to fall (-4%)

-- The rise in purchase lock activity also comes after two consecutive months of declines, including during the typical May peak in purchase lending, with that drop primarily due to the foreshortened month

-- While purchase locks per day were down slightly from May, they rose for the month due to the three additional business days in June, putting purchase activity just 5% behind March's record high

-- The continued trend of rising home prices has led to continued growth in the jumbo share of lending, at the expense of conforming loan products

-- Despite interest rates returning down to March levels, rate/term refinance locks are down 30% from that point and 60% since January

-- Though cash-outs remain strong - making up 42% of refinances and 18% of total locks - the refi share of the market mix dropped again in June, accounting for just 43% of the month's origination activity

-- Black Knight's OBMMI daily interest rate tracker showed June's month-end average conforming 30-year rate at 3.16%, up one basis point from May and 18 basis points lower than at the end of March

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) announced the release of its latest Originations Market Monitor report, looking at mortgage origination data through June 2021 month-end. Leveraging daily rate lock data from Black Knight's Optimal Blue PPE – mortgage lending's most widely used pricing engine – the Originations Market Monitor provides the industry's earliest and most comprehensive view of origination activity.

Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

"After an initial rise following the Fed's policy meeting in mid-June, Black Knight's OBMMI daily interest rate tracker shows rate offerings settling in the second half of the month and now sitting roughly equivalent to where they were at the same time in May," said Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies President Scott Happ. "Following two consecutive months of declines – and during the typical seasonal peak for purchase lending, no less – overall locks climbed in June. Both purchase and cash-out refinances were up, but refis in which the homeowner improves their rate or term continued their downward slide, despite rates returning to levels last seen in early March. Such rate/term refis are now down 30% from that point and 60% since January."

The month's pipeline data showed that overall rate locks were up 3.9% from May, with a 6% rise in purchase locks and a more pronounced 10% jump in cash-out refinance locks. The purchase lock rise also comes after two consecutive months of declines, with May's drop primarily due to the foreshortened month. While the volume of purchase loan locks per day was down slightly from May, they rose for the month due to the three additional business days in June, putting purchase activity just 5% behind March's record high. On the other hand, locks for rate/term refinances were down 4%, causing the refinance share of the market mix to drop again, accounting for just 43% of June's origination activity.

"A recent Black Knight analysis found that borrower behavior and market make-up is changing in the face of continued, record-breaking home price appreciation," Happ continued. "This tracks with the continued, growing jumbo share of lending in the market and the decline in the conforming share a result. Indeed, the conforming share of lending is down nearly 750 basis points from last year. With rates holding steady and purchase lending strong, additional growth in home prices may extend this trend further."

Each month's Originations Market Monitor provides high-level origination metrics for the U.S. and the top 20 metropolitan statistical areas by share of total origination volume. Much more detail on June's origination activity can be found in the full Black Knight Originations Market Monitor report.

About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serving their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com/.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch

Mitch Cohen

904.854.5043

704.890.8158

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL37228&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-originations-market-monitor-rate-locks-rise-after-two-consecutive-monthly-declines-both-purchase-and-cash-out-refinance-lending-up-in-june-301328534.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL37228&Transmission_Id=202107120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL37228&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment