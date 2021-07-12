Good Morning, Providence! Wendy's Invites Locals to #DitchTheDonut and a Chance to Win Wendy's Breakfast for a Year*

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Good Morning, Providence! Wendy's Invites Locals to #DitchTheDonut and a Chance to Win Wendy's Breakfast for a Year*

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

The queen of breakfast celebrates the best breakfast in town with a savory sweepstakes, town takeover, and a piping hot deal

PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 12, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Breakfast_Menu_Items.jpg

WHAT:
Everyone knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's why Wendy's® is showing residents in Providence how to do breakfast the RIGHT way and #DitchTheDonut for a better breakfast. With fresh-made, craveable and bold options like the Breakfast Baconator® and Frosty-ccino®, Wendy's has a menu lineup worthy of getting out of bed, and one lucky fan will score Wendy's breakfast for a year* with the #DitchTheDonut sweepstakes**.

Still hungry for more? On Wednesday, July 14 from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM, locals looking to trade in their sprinkles for something more savory can visit a pop-up Wendy's in Kennedy Plaza to get a free taste of Wendy's breakfast. From buses to billboards, fans can also find Wendy's around town reminding them to #DitchTheDonut and wake up on the right side of breakfast.

However, the breakfast queen isn't stopping there – Wendy's is offering a delicious deal to shake up your morning routine. Snag two select breakfast sandwiches - Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant, Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant or the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit - for just $4*** through early August. To wake up with a 2 for $4, simply head to a participating Wendy's or order via the Wendy's mobile app.

WHEN: Wendy's #DitchTheDonut sweepstakes runs from July 12, 2021 through August 13, 2021.

WHERE TO ENTER: Head to @DitchTheDonutSweeps on Instagram for your chance to win Wendy's breakfast for a year*

HOW TO ENTER: It's simple. Enter for your chance to win by visiting @DitchTheDonutSweeps on Instagram and commenting #DitchTheDonutSweepstakes on any of the images during the contest period**

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Breakfast for a year will be in the form of $550 worth of Wendy's gift cards.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY; Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of 50 United States or DC who are 18 years of age or older. Valid 7/12/21 to 8/13/21. To enter, comment on a promotional post on the @DitchTheDonutSweeps Instagram account with #DitchTheDonutSweepstakes. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes. Limit one (1) entry per person. For complete details see Official Rules at http://therulespage.com/DitchTheDonutSweeps. Sponsored by Wendy's Old Fashioned Hamburgers Advertising Co-operative of Providence, Inc., 1429 Business Center Drive, Conyers, GA 30094.

***Limited time only. Single item at regular price. Price and participation may vary. Offer limited to three breakfast sandwiches shown.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Wendy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA37902&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-morning-providence--wendys-invites-locals-to-ditchthedonut-and-a-chance-to-win-wendys-breakfast-for-a-year-301328981.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA37902&Transmission_Id=202107120805PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA37902&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment