The Vitamin Shoppe Signs Sponsorship Agreement with Champion Wrestler David Taylor

SECAUCUS, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PR Newswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced a sponsorship agreement with champion wrestler David Taylor.

Taylor, the 2018 World Champion in his weight class, has been making headlines throughout his career with his medal-winning competitions on the world stage, currently competing in the freestyle wrestling category at 86 kilograms. The spotlight will be on him this summer as he competes in some of the biggest matches of his life.

Taylor credits his skill, strength, and mental fortitude on the mat to his rigorous dedication to training and healthy nutrition habits off the mat. As a world-class athlete who regularly trains across different modalities eight to ten times per week, Taylor's focus on a whole food diet and best-in-class sports nutrition to help fuel his performance aligns perfectly with The Vitamin Shoppe's mission to provide the highest quality wellness solutions and industry-leading expertise to its customers.

"I am proud to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe and support their steadfast commitment to promoting lifelong wellness in every phase of life. I'm a big proponent of healthy living and appreciate The Vitamin Shoppe's wide variety of trusted health and wellness brands, as well as their team's thoughtful approach to educating customers about the right products for each individual. When I'm on the road and looking for a quality snack between my meals and training sessions, my favorite protein bars can help power me through my days," said Taylor of the partnership.

Often dubbed "Magic Man" for his miraculous comeback victories during matches, Taylor is no stranger to overcoming adversity. After nearly a year of being out of commission and unable to defend his 2018 World Title due to a career-threatening knee injury in 2019, Taylor gold-medaled at the 2021 Pan American Championships.

Taylor is one of the most recognized and accomplished wrestlers to come out of the legendary Penn State program. He was a two-time NCAA Division I national champion, a four-time Big Ten Conference champion, and twice won the Dan Hodge Trophy, the highest honor in collegiate wrestling. Taylor won U.S. Open championships in 2015 and 2017.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome an athlete and wellness advocate of David Taylor's caliber to The Vitamin Shoppe family of Health Enthusiasts. David has an unbridled competitive spirit, a sense of principled sportsmanship, and a dedication to family and healthy living that can inspire all of us. His values are ones we proudly share at The Vitamin Shoppe and we look forward to supporting his journey on and off the wrestling mat in the coming years. This summer, we are especially excited to cheer him on as he competes on the world stage with the best of the best."

