Liberty Defense Announces Contract Signing for BIRD HLS and DHS Funded Program

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has signed the Cooperation and Project Funding Agreement with The Israel-US Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation, BIRD HLS Program, for $1M USD. The BIRD HLS program is sponsored jointly by the DHS and the Israel Ministry of Public Security (MOPS).

The BIRD Foundation is an organization that provides capital for joint industrial research and development between American and Israeli companies. BIRD was established in 1977 by the governments of the United States and Israel.

"Since the notification of award by BIRD in April, we have been finalizing the terms and conditions of the agreement as well as defining the scope of the project," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We formally kicked off the project on July 1st and are excited to be partnering with Levitection in Israel on this innovative screening approach for homeland security."

The integration and fusion of Liberty's HEXWAVE™ and Levitection's Q™ technologies, to be named HQ, will offer even further performance advantages through a layered, multi-sensor, contactless, public safety security solution to identify covert threats. Levitection's Q technology will be used as an early-warning platform that will be integrated with Liberty's HEXWAVE people screening threat detection system that will offer a best-in-class solution for the market.

"Over the past several months, Liberty has announced continued progress on the development of our flagship HEXWAVE walk through portal and the acquisition of aviation specific threat detection technology for passenger screening. The development of HQ with Levitection will add to our portfolio to thwart the potential for terrorist acts in high traffic areas," added Frain. "This includes taking a layered approach to security which HQ will provide."

BIRD HLS awarded funding earlier this year to two homeland security project collaborations between U.S. and Israeli companies, selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), the Ministry of Public Security (MOPS) of the State of Israel and approved by the BIRD Foundation's Board of Governors, to advance technologies for homeland security.

The press release by the Department of Homeland Security can be found here News Release: U.S. and Israeli Partners Announce Awards for Homeland Security Technologies | Homeland Security (dhs.gov) and The BIRD Foundation release is here https://www.birdf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/BIRD-HLS-PR-Jan-2021.pdf.

Liberty is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC of Florida, to perform strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services including, but not limited to, content development, video production and editing, website development, media buying and distribution, and campaign reporting and optimization. This campaign is set to begin in July 2021 and will continue until USD$100,000 of services are rendered.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Levitection

Levitection is a scientific research and development company operating in the field of advanced electromagnetic imaging, specifically focused on the development of revolutionary Near Field Threat Detection (NFTD) systems for concealed weapon detection in public safety applications.

