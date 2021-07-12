Grubhub Doubles Down On Its Commitment To Supporting Restaurants With The Grubhub Guarantee

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced the Grubhub Guarantee , the company's newest feature promising diners on-time delivery and the lowest price relative to competitors, or Grubhub will make it right with Grubhub Perks for free food.

In a study of thousands of consumers, Grubhub looked at what mattered most to diners, and on-time delivery came in as one of the top factors when choosing a food delivery platform. With the Grubhub Guarantee, Grubhub is standing behind on-time delivery and lowest price in order to facilitate a great diner experience and protect restaurants' reputation. The Grubhub Guarantee builds on the recently-launched Grubhub Direct , which gives restaurants a commission-free option to build their online presence and underscores the company's ongoing commitment to serve restaurants as they recover from a tough year.

"Restaurants work incredibly hard to create the best experience for diners, and we are helping to safeguard the reputations of our restaurant partners through Grubhub Guarantee," said Adam DeWitt, Grubhub CEO. "We have been building and refining the online ordering and delivery process since 2004, and restaurants rely on us to connect them to diners and help them grow. We take restaurants' brand reputations seriously and believe Grubhub Guarantee will help restaurants grow their online business."

The Grubhub Guarantee makes it simple for diners to submit claims on eligible orders with a few taps. Once submitted, Grubhub will review the details and, if an order qualifies, provides a Grubhub Guarantee Perk for the diner to use on their next order. Grubhub offers two guarantees:

Lowest price Grubhub Guarantee : If a diner finds a better price for their Grubhub order on another third-party delivery service, Gruhbub will make up the difference and then some with Grubhub Perks.

: If a diner finds a better price for their Grubhub order on another third-party delivery service, Gruhbub will make up the difference and then some with Grubhub Perks. On-time delivery Grubhub Guarantee: If an order arrives late, Grubhub will send the diner Grubhub Perks to use on their next order.

Launching with a robust marketing campaign, the Grubhub Guarantee is featured in a national TV spot underscoring the company's commitment to guarantee value and service to diners on behalf of restaurants. Additionally, influential athletes across the country, including Alex Morgan, Allyson Felix, Caeleb Dressel, Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis, will create unique content across social channels, echoing the importance of consistency for good performance — a theme of the campaign.

The Grubhub Guarantee is subject to additional terms and conditions. For full terms and more information on the Grubhub Guarantee, including how to submit a claim, visit www.grubhub.com/guarantee .

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

