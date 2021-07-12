New BackCountry Edition Expands 2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star Lineup

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New BackCountry Edition Expands 2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star Lineup

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 12, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis_BackCountry_Edition.jpg

  • New BackCountry Edition builds on the popular Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star models, providing customers with an active lifestyle off-road features straight from the factory
  • Standard features include off-road calibrated shocks, all-terrain tires, skid plates, electronic rear differential and hill-descent control
  • BackCountry is the latest addition to Ram Truck's display at the Chicago Auto Show
  • Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition available starting in the third quarter of 2021

Ram today introduced a new BackCountry Edition for the popular Ram 1500 Big Horn and Lone Star models and will be on display this week at the Chicago Auto Show.

The Ram 1500 BackCountry joins the light-duty lineup and is the latest example of how Ram Truck is North America's off-road truck leader. BackCountry combines convenience, comfort and off-road capability in one package with a name that resonates among truck buyers.

"We're constantly expanding and exploring new ideas to meet the needs and fuel the imagination of our passionate customers while offering the segment's best combination of performance, capability and technology," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "Ram 1500 BackCountry will resonate positively with customers who live an active lifestyle and this is the latest example of how Ram trucks deliver features and durability that will continue to win over more and more buyers."

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition features robust off-road features straight from the factory while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500.

Ram 1500 BackCountry
The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition features 18-inch black wheels, black tu-tone exterior paint, black badging, exhaust tips, headlamp bezels, mirrors and running boards. A body-color grille surround and tonneau cover also are included and help set BackCountry up from the rest of the light-duty lineup.

Standard functional features include the 4x4 Off-Road Group, which includes tow hooks, skid plates for the front suspension, transfer case, power steering and fuel tank, rear electronic locking axle, off-road calibrated shocks, hill-descent control and all-terrain tires, and Bed Utility Group, which includes upper adjustable tie downs, bed extender (available with RamBox only) deployable bed step, bed lighting and spray-in bed liner.

Inside, the 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry offers a black interior with bucket seats. A 7-inch touchscreen, BackCountry badge on the instrument panel and all-weather slush mats from Mopar round out the distinctive interior content.

The 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry is available in 4x4 Quad and 4x4 Crew Cab configurations with both the 5.7-liter V-8 and 5.7-liter V-8 engine with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.

Ram 1500 BackCountry manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $40,085, plus $1,695 destination.

The new 2022 Ram 1500 BackCountry Edition goes on sale in the third quarter of 2021. Ram Truck BrandIn 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

  • 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
  • Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
  • Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen
  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon
  • Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel
  • Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world
  • Most awarded light-duty truck in America
  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
  • Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.comMedia website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.comRam Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and @StellantisNAYouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

-###-

favicon.png?sn=DE38102&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-backcountry-edition-expands-2022-ram-1500-big-horn-and-lone-star-lineup-301328891.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE38102&Transmission_Id=202107120900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE38102&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment