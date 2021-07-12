Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Buys Butterfly Network Inc, RLX Technology Inc, Sells ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc

For the details of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neumann+advisory+hong+kong+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 379,574 shares, 27.74% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 215,451 shares, 27.15% of the total portfolio.
- Agora Inc (API) - 2,404,587 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 1,073,758 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 106,372 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 434,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 65.2%. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 108,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. Also check out:
