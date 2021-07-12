Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Buys Butterfly Network Inc, RLX Technology Inc, Sells ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc

New Purchases: BFLY, RLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Butterfly Network Inc, RLX Technology Inc, sells ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 379,574 shares, 27.74% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 215,451 shares, 27.15% of the total portfolio. Agora Inc (API) - 2,404,587 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 1,073,758 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% Facebook Inc (FB) - 106,372 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 434,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 65.2%. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd still held 108,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.