Consolidated Communications Launches ProConnect with Webex

Consolidated+Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the launch of ProConnect with Webex, enhancing the award winning, cloud-based unified communications platform with industry leading collaboration tools.

Consolidated Communications’ ProConnect provides advanced communication and collaboration tools, connecting users with uninterrupted access to information from anywhere, anytime and from any device. The addition of Webex brings calling, messaging and meeting work streams into a single app, driving increased productivity. Teams can collaborate securely and reliably with anyone inside or outside the organization.

“Businesses of every size have seen the value of and benefits of their teams collaborating with tools that are easy to use,” said Travis Graham, vice president of commercial product for Consolidated. “ProConnect with Webex gives companies the advanced features they need to run their business without interruption. Teams can focus on their goals, rather than wasting time deciding which meeting platform to use. As companies continue to explore hybrid workforces, they need flexible solutions that work seamlessly through location and device transitions.”

ProConnect delivers user-friendly features from the cloud, enabling businesses to increase productivity, efficiency and revenue. With a fully integrated Webex capabilities, the user has a true one-stop-shop for all their various collaboration needs.

ProConnect mobile applications connect to any network, whether the user is at home, in the office, or on the road. Solution features follow the user, moving seamlessly from an office phone to a mobile device – even in mid-call. Learn more about the Unified Communications Excellence Award 2020 winning ProConnect, now with Webex, at consolidated.com%2Fproconnect.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social+media.

