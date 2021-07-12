Media Alert: Intel Accelerated Webcast on July 26

Intel is accelerating its annual cadence of innovation with new advancements in semiconductor process and packaging as part of its IDM+2.0+strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005123/en/

During a webcast at 2 p.m. PDT, Monday, July 26, Intel's leaders will provide a deeper look at the company's process and packaging roadmaps. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Join a webcast with CEO Pat+Gelsinger and Dr.+Ann+Kelleher, senior vice president and general manager of Technology Development, where they will provide a deeper look at Intel’s process and packaging roadmaps.

When: 2 p.m. PDT, Monday, July 26

Where: Watch live on the Intel+Newsroom.

Event Replay: A video replay will be available on the Intel Newsroom following the webcast.

Updates: ­­­­To receive updates on the news, visit the Intel+Newsroom and follow along on Twitter with %40IntelNews.

More: Process+%26amp%3B+Packaging+Innovations (Press Kit)

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005123/en/