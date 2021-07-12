ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker Finds Share of Millennials Poised for Homeownership Increases as FICO Requirements Loosen

ICE+Mortgage+Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today shared that according to the ICE+Mortgage+Technology%26trade%3B+Millennial+Tracker, the percentage of purchase activity to total closed loans among millennials increased for the third consecutive month.

In May, 67% of loans closed by millennials on the Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology origination platform were for purchases, up from 61% in April 2021 and 51% in March 2021. Purchases accounted for 82% of loans closed by younger millennials (born between 1991 and 1999), up from 78% in April. For older millennials (millennials born between 1980 and 1990) purchases accounted for 60% of all closed loans, up from 53% in April.

Average FICO scores for millennial borrowers decreased for the fourth consecutive month. In May, average FICO scores for borrowers of this generation dipped to 732, down from 734 in April and 739 in March.

“Across the country, we’re seeing a strong and competitive purchase market, particularly among millennials,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “With FICO score requirements loosening, millennials are taking advantage of the current environment to continue to jump into homeownership.”

May was also the second consecutive month in which purchase share for older millennials was larger than refinance share. In May, 60% of loans closed by older millennials were purchases while 38% were refinances. Older millennials have not closed more purchases than refinances since August 2020, when purchases by the cohort accounted for 52% of closed loans.

The average age of millennial borrowers continues to hover around 32 years. In May, the average borrower age was unchanged from April’s average of 32.4 years old.

Average days to close a loan for all millennial borrowers decreased to 46, down from 48 in April. Days to close a refinance loan decreased month-over-month from 52 in April to 50 in May, while days to close a purchase loan held steady at 44 days.

Older Millennials Younger Millennials Closed Loans (Share) — All Refinance 38% 17% Purchase 60% 82% Loan Type - All FHA 14% 21% Conventional 82% 75% VA 2% 1% Other 2% 2% Time To Close (Days) — All All 46 45 Refinance 49 46 Purchase 45 43

The ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker is an interactive online tool that provides access to up-to-date demographic data about this new generation of homebuyers. It mines data from a robust sampling of approximately 80% of all closed mortgages dating back to 2014 that were initiated on ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass® all-in-one mortgage management solution. Given the size of this sample, it is a strong proxy of millennial mortgage indicators across the country. Searches can be tailored by borrower geography, age, gender, marital status, FICO score and amortization type. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Ficemortgagetechnology.com%2Fmillennial-tracker.

About the ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker

The ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker focuses on millennial mortgage applications during specific time periods. ICE Mortgage Technology defines millennials as applicants born between the years 1980 and 1999. New data is updated every month for two months prior. The Millennial Tracker is a subset of the Origination Insight Report, which details aggregated, anonymized data pulled from Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology origination platform. Additional information regarding the Origination Insight Report can be found at http%3A%2F%2Ficemortgagetechnology.com%2Fresources%2Forigination-insight-reports. News organizations have the right to reuse this data, provided that ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc. is credited as the source.

