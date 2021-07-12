Verra Mobility To Participate In CJS Securities 21st Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference

PR Newswire

MESA, Ariz., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, today announced that David Roberts, chief executive officer, and Tricia Chiodo, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference held virtually on July 13, 2021.

The Company's presentation will begin at 2:20 pm Eastern time and will be available by audio webcast on Verra Mobility's website at www.verramobility.com/investors/. Interested parties should log on to the website 15 minutes before the presentation time to register for the event and download any necessary software.

The presentation materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Verra mobility website by 8 am Eastern time on the morning of July 13, 2021. Click Here

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through integration with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and connectivity with more than 450 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments, and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Verra 'Mobility's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as "hope," "anticipate," "may," "believe," "expect," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Verra Mobility and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contacts

Sajid Daudi

Verra Mobility

480-596-4805

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verra-mobility-to-participate-in-cjs-securities-21st-annual-new-ideas-summer-conference-301331180.html

SOURCE Verra Mobility