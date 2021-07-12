Quidel Receives CE Mark for Savanna® Multiplex Molecular Analyzer and Respiratory Viral Panel

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that the company has received the CE Mark for its innovative Savanna® multiplex molecular analyzer and Savanna® RVP4 Assay (Respiratory Viral Panel-4). The CE Mark allows Quidel to market and sell the Savanna system in Europe, as well as other countries that accept the CE Mark.

Savanna is Quidel’s revolutionary multiplex molecular platform that enables professional customers to analyze up to 12 pathogens or targets, plus controls, from a single assay run in less than 30 minutes. The Savanna system is a fully integrated, sample-to-result automated in-vitro diagnostic platform that performs real-time Polymerization Chain Reaction (PCR) tests by using the Savanna instrument and Savanna assay cartridges. After inserting the assay cartridge, the instrument performs sample and reagent preparation, nucleic acid extraction and amplification, real-time detection of RNA or DNA target sequence, and qualitative or quantitative result interpretation from a variety of sample types. The Savanna system is intended to aid in the diagnosis of the related diseases.

Quidel’s initial Savanna RVP4 Assay (Respiratory Viral Panel-4) is a rapid, multiplexed nucleic acid test intended for use with the Savanna instrument for the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of influenza A (Flu A), influenza B (Flu B), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 RNA isolated from human nasal or nasopharyngeal swabs in media obtained from patients with signs and symptoms of respiratory tract infection. This in vitro diagnostic test is intended to aid in the differential diagnosis of infections with these viruses. The Savanna RVP4 Assay comes in a fully integrated cartridge that is stable at room temperature.

“Receipt of the CE Mark is an important step forward on our path to commercialize Savanna’s powerful but simple-to-use molecular diagnostic technology,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “The Savanna system’s small footprint features integrated sample prep combined with rapid real-time PCR amplification and detection technologies, making it a perfect fit for syndromic testing in hospitals and moderate-complexity labs, with the goal of eventually accessing physician offices, urgent care clinics and other point-of-care locations. We expect to deploy our first batch of instruments to select international customers and the performance data generated will support our longer-term commercialization efforts as we build instrument inventory that we anticipate will be required for our planned broad-scale launch in the U.S.”

About the CE Mark

The Conformitè Europëenne (CE) Mark is defined as the European Union’s (EU) mandatory conformity marking for regulating the goods sold within the European Economic Area (EEA) since 1985. The CE marking represents a manufacturer’s declaration that products comply with the EU’s New Approach Directives. These directives not only apply to products within the EU but also for products that are manufactured in or designed to be sold in the EEA. This makes the CE marking recognizable worldwide even to those unfamiliar with the EEA.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue®, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve material risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Many possible events or factors could affect our future results and performance, such that our actual results and performance may differ materially from those that may be described or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Differences in actual results and performance may arise as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic; competition from other providers of diagnostic products; our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products and products in development, including in new market segments; our ability to develop new technologies, products and markets and to commercialize new products; our reliance on sales of our COVID-19 and influenza diagnostic tests; our reliance on a limited number of key distributors; quantity of our product in our distributors’ inventory or distribution channels; changes in the buying patterns of our distributors; the financial soundness of our customers and suppliers; lower than anticipated market penetration of our products; third-party reimbursement policies and potential cost constraints; our ability to meet demand for our products; interruptions, delays or shortages in the supply of raw materials, components and other products and services; failures in our information technology and storage systems; our exposure to data corruption, cyber-based attacks, security breaches and privacy violations; international risks, including but not limited to, economic, political and regulatory risks; continuing worldwide political and social uncertainty; our development, acquisition and protection of proprietary technology rights; intellectual property risks, including but not limited to, infringement litigation; the loss of Emergency Use Authorizations for our COVID-19 products and failures or delays in receipt of reviews or regulatory approvals, clearances or authorizations for new products or related to currently-marketed products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) or other regulatory authorities or loss of any previously received regulatory approvals, clearances or authorizations or other adverse actions by regulatory authorities; our contracts with government entities involve future funding, compliance and possible sanctions risks; product defects; changes in government policies and regulations and compliance risks related thereto; our ability to manage our growth strategy and successfully identify, acquire and integrate potential acquisition targets or technologies and our ability to obtain financing; our acquisition of Alere’s Triage® business presents certain risks to our business and operations; the level of our deferred payment obligations; our exposure to claims and litigation that could result in significant expenses and could ultimately result in an unfavorable outcome for us, including the ongoing litigation between us and Beckman Coulter, Inc.; we may need to raise additional funds to finance our future capital or operating needs; our debt, deferred and contingent payment obligations; competition for and loss of management and key personnel; business risks not covered by insurance; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities or assessments; and provisions in our charter documents and Delaware law that might delay or impede stockholder actions with respect to business combinations or similar transactions. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “might,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “strategy,” “future,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. The risks described in reports and registration statements that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, should be carefully considered, including those discussed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10 Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revision or update of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

