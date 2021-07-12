Logo
Woot! Turns 17 And To Celebrate Its Birthday, Woot! Gives You Savings All Week Long

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Shoppers are invited to join Woot!'s annual birthday party to score MAJOR deals and partake in SILLY shenanigans starting TODAY

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 12, 2021

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woot!, the site known for delivering ridiculous deals and silly stunts, is celebrating its 17th birthday -- including a few celebrity cameos throughout the week-long celebration. The birthday extravaganza will have Wooters saving big with major discounts on top brands such as Dyson, AeroGarden, Microsoft, Ray-Ban, Oakley, 23andMe DNA kits, and Amazon devices. Plus, those who want to celebrate the Original Daily Deal Site getting one year older, can also head to Woot!'s social channels for some star gazing as the glitterati deliver virtual well-wishes and jokes in honor of Woot! turning one year older.

Woot_Logo.jpg

Starting today through July 17, Woot! will host a blast of birthday activities, and you don't need to be a Hollywood insider to score. Woot! will be offering the best prices of the year across all of categories, including home & kitchen, electronics, computers, tools & garden, sports & outdoors, and original t-shirts! In addition to the best deals of the year, customers can celebrate with Woot! shenanigans like:

  • Woot-Off – A 15-hour gauntlet of unannounced deals, with new products popping up every 30 minutes or less. You'll need to be quick if you want to grab these offers!
  • Bags o' Crap – We'll have more than 5,000 of our famous BOCs available for the luckiest of Wooters! Plus, some of the hardest partiers will get the chance to win special limited-edition 17th Birthday Bags O' Crap by following the antics on Woot!'s forums.
  • Deal-O-Meters – Even with our ridiculously good deals, we know the power of the people and our Deal-O-Meters allows shoppers to vote for lower prices on select items – if we get enough votes, we'll lower the price!
  • WTF (Woot!'s Totally Fun) Pricing – we'll be listing products with limited quantities for $1 and then raising the price every 10 minutes. It's the newest birthday tradition!

Plus, Woot! fans on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook can continue the celebration by watching as some of today's silliest celebs deliver birthday roasts. We can't tell you who's popping in – you'll have to tune in to find out!

"WE ARE FAMOUS!" exclaimed Mortimer and Monte, Woot!'s monkey mascots. "We can't believe how many of the Hollywood elite even KNOW about us, let alone enough to wish us a Happy Birthday! We couldn't help but celebrate by helping our fans get some blockbuster deals! Now where's our limo?!"

STILL need convincing? We'll also have exclusive deals each day for Prime members and be offering members 10% off all purchases made via the Woot! App on Saturday, July 17. And Prime members always get FREE shipping at Woot!

So come on over! And by that, we mean stay right where you are, because all you need to join the party is to visit Woot.com or download the Woot! app.

About Woot!
Ok, this is serious because it's a boilerplate, so no jokes here. Starting…NOW. Woot! is the original daily deals site, founded in 2004 and snatched up by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 2010. Originally, Woot! offered just one product per day until it sold out. Today, Woot! offers daily deals and limited time offers across seven categories, including computers, electronics, home and sporting goods, plus original t-shirts, on Woot.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY40101&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woot-turns-17-and-to-celebrate-its-birthday-woot-gives-you-savings-all-week-long-301331505.html

SOURCE Woot!

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY40101&Transmission_Id=202107120915PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY40101&DateId=20210712
