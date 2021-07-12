Logo
Fossil Group Appoints Holly Briedis Chief Digital Officer to Lead the Company's Digital Transformation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 12, 2021

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the "Company" or "Fossil Group") today announced that as it continues to build on its industry-leading transformation to a digital-first retailer, Holly Briedis has joined the company's executive leadership team as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer. In this new role, Holly will be responsible for leading Fossil Group's digital initiatives.

Fossil_Holly_Briedis.jpg

"The digital footprint of consumers continues to grow, and brands leaning into this evolution are the ones driving growth," said Kosta Kartsotis, Fossil Group Chairman and CEO. "Holly's extensive leadership and expertise in driving customer-centered digital transformations for retail brands during her time with McKinsey & Company will help Fossil Group cement itself as a digital-first retailer."

Holly brings more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing and retail to Fossil Group. In her previous role as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, she led the Omnichannel and Customer Experience practice for Retail in North America, advising global consumer companies on driving profitable growth. She brings a deep knowledge of customer-centered transformations, focusing on e-commerce and omnichannel growth, digital marketing, loyalty and CRM.

"What I am most excited about in joining Fossil Group is the company's orientation toward digital. More than a transactional focus, this is an opportunity to meaningfully grow and deliver on the promise of the company's brands," said Mrs. Briedis. "That, combined with the opportunity to work alongside a tremendously talented set of colleagues, makes me very excited to join Fossil Group."

In addition to her professional work, Holly is passionate about educational equity. She has served on the Board of Directors for both KIPP Miami and KIPP Texas Public Schools for the past six years. She was also a founding member of LaunchU, a Chicago-based educational nonprofit focused on improving college prospects and educational opportunities for underserved youth. She is also a graduate of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and received her undergraduate degree, with honors, from the University of Michigan.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive wholesale distribution network across approximately 150 countries and 500 retail locations. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com

Fossil_Group_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG37960&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fossil-group-appoints-holly-briedis-chief-digital-officer-to-lead-the-companys-digital-transformation-301328867.html

SOURCE Fossil Group, Inc.

