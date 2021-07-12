'Norwegian's Giving Joy™' Contest Winners Announced

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

'Norwegian's Giving Joy™' Contest Winners Announced

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, July 12, 2021

MIAMI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

-Cruise Line Recognizes 100 Exceptional Educators Across U.S. and Canada-

- Awards Ceremony Streams Live on Aug. 19, 2021at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT at www.NCLGivingJoyLivestreamEvent.com -

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, today announced the 100 winners of its "Norwegian's Giving JoyTM" contest which recognizes extraordinary teachers across North America who bring joy to the classroom.

The 100 educators won a seven-night cruise for two and have the flexibility to select a sailing through summer 2023 on voyages embarking from U.S. and Canadian ports. To enhance the prize and reward students as well, the Company is awarding the Grand Prize winner a $25,000 donation for his or her school, while the second and third place winners will receive a $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their schools. Recipients of the donations will be announced during Norwegian's Giving Joy Awards event on Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be open to the public and can be streamed live at www.NCLGivingJoyLivestreamEvent.com and Facebook.

The Company is encouraging all students, teachers and communities to watch and cheer on the deserving educators and applaud them for their perseverance and unwavering dedication, especially during the last 16 months. To highlight the NCL experience, viewers tuning in will enjoy Broadway and West End caliber performances from "The Choir of Man" and many surprises along the way.

"After such a challenging year, we are so happy to provide these unsung heroes a well-deserved cruise vacation," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We have heard phenomenal stories about how these selfless educators are going above and beyond and it couldn't be more inspiring."

Norwegian's Giving Joy contest drew support for teachers all across the U.S. and Canada, with winners from Alabama, Arizona, British Columbia, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

To learn more about the 100 winners and their heart-warming stories, click here.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

norwegian_cruise_line.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL37245&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norwegians-giving-joy-contest-winners-announced-301331200.html

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL37245&Transmission_Id=202107120930PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL37245&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment