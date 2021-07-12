LexisNexis® Risk Solutions awarded $1.2 Billion Blanket Purchasing Agreement with U.S. Department of Labor to combat Fraud in State Workforce Systems

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON and ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology to help organizations predict and manage risk, today announced that the United States Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded the company a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to provide industry leading digital identity verification for state unemployment insurance programs. The five-year, $1.2 billion award is the continuation of longstanding relationships with federal, state, and local agencies.

Unemployment Insurance is a powerful stabilizer for the economy and American workers in times of economic downturn. The pandemic created unanticipated strains on state benefit systems that made them heightened targets for fraud, and this award from the DOL allows LexisNexis Risk Solutions to continue to partner with State Workforce Agencies to "detect and prevent fraud, promote equitable access, and ensure the timely payment of benefits." This partnership further solidifies LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a leading provider of frictionless, unbiased identity proofing solutions to government agencies and leverages its market leadership to provide critical assistance to Americans in need.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions digital identity and authentication capabilities incorporate identity authentication and document capture with biometric, identity verification and device/digital/behavioral risk assessment. The company's industry leading, comprehensive fraud and identity solution suite transforms data insights into actionable decisioning to provide a holistic view of an identity for enhanced risk assessment and a positive user journey regardless of time of day or touchpoint.

"Unemployment fraud has become an epidemic of its own and state UI agencies need a trusted partner with decades of experience to leverage risk-based digital identity verification tools that work equitably and seamlessly," said Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions . "Our unique solutions stop over $1 billion in fraudulent payments every week and turn data into actionable, unbiased insights without friction for users, which sets us apart from others in our industry. We consider it an honor to put our innovation and research to work to assist government agencies to prevent fraud and get critical, life-saving benefits to the American people."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

