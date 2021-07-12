Logo
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions awarded $1.2 Billion Blanket Purchasing Agreement with U.S. Department of Labor to combat Fraud in State Workforce Systems

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

LexisNexis Risk Solutions to provide industry leading digital identity verification solutions to state unemployment insurance programs in reaction to fraud epidemic exposed by increased pressure on systems due to global pandemic.

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON and ATLANTA, July 12, 2021

WASHINGTON and ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology to help organizations predict and manage risk, today announced that the United States Department of Labor (DOL) has awarded the company a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to provide industry leading digital identity verification for state unemployment insurance programs. The five-year, $1.2 billion award is the continuation of longstanding relationships with federal, state, and local agencies.

LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Unemployment Insurance is a powerful stabilizer for the economy and American workers in times of economic downturn. The pandemic created unanticipated strains on state benefit systems that made them heightened targets for fraud, and this award from the DOL allows LexisNexis Risk Solutions to continue to partner with State Workforce Agencies to "detect and prevent fraud, promote equitable access, and ensure the timely payment of benefits." This partnership further solidifies LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a leading provider of frictionless, unbiased identity proofing solutions to government agencies and leverages its market leadership to provide critical assistance to Americans in need.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions digital identity and authentication capabilities incorporate identity authentication and document capture with biometric, identity verification and device/digital/behavioral risk assessment. The company's industry leading, comprehensive fraud and identity solution suite transforms data insights into actionable decisioning to provide a holistic view of an identity for enhanced risk assessment and a positive user journey regardless of time of day or touchpoint.

"Unemployment fraud has become an epidemic of its own and state UI agencies need a trusted partner with decades of experience to leverage risk-based digital identity verification tools that work equitably and seamlessly," said Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Our unique solutions stop over $1 billion in fraudulent payments every week and turn data into actionable, unbiased insights without friction for users, which sets us apart from others in our industry. We consider it an honor to put our innovation and research to work to assist government agencies to prevent fraud and get critical, life-saving benefits to the American people."

Join us for the LexisNexis Government Identity Fraud Summit
Please join us for the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government Identity Fraud Summit, a virtual event taking place on July 21, 2021 from 1:00-4:30pm ET. We are putting together an amazing agenda full of information on all things identity fraud that are important to you and your agency, including a Fraud Trends panel and a Fraud Mitigation Success Stories panel featuring industry leaders. You can find more details about our sessions and speakers and register here.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare, and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Eckloff
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Mobile: +1.202.941.6986
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL39725&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexisnexis-risk-solutions-awarded-1-2-billion-blanket-purchasing-agreement-with-us-department-of-labor-to-combat-fraud-in-state-workforce-systems-301331534.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL39725&Transmission_Id=202107120945PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL39725&DateId=20210712
