Wondershare Filmora V10.5 Elevates Creative Video Editing to a New Level

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading company in digital creative software, Wondershare Technology has just launched the 10.5 version of Wondershare Filmora for Windows, marking another big step on the way of positioning as the easiest and most intuitive video editor. New features include Filmstock Effects Library Integration, AI Portrait add-on, AR stickers, Auto Reframe and Audio Effects, helping users create captivating video content with ease.

"Wondershare Filmora has been in constant growth over the last 10 years, following and meeting the diverse needs of users," said Luna Que, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora. "The latest version has integrated the Filmstock Effects Library allowing users to attain the newest and trendy resources. Plus, new features such as AI Portrait, AR Stickers, and Auto Reframe are designed to make editing more fun, efficient, and creative."

Wondershare Filmora V10.5 has unveiled the following new features:

Filmstock Effects Library Integration : get instant access to over 20,000 effects without leaving Filmora. Other aspects of the integration include the recommendation of trending keywords for resource search, standard and free effects, and the addition of new effects compatible with previous versions. Save time with massive, trendy resources available for a free trial.

: get instant access to over 20,000 effects without leaving Filmora. Other aspects of the integration include the recommendation of trending keywords for resource search, standard and free effects, and the addition of new effects compatible with previous versions. Save time with massive, trendy resources available for a free trial. AI Portrait Add-on : an independent module tool that allows the fast and easy removal of backgrounds from video content without using a green screen or Chroma key. It also allows users to add borders, glitch effects, pixelated, noise, or segmentation video effects. This paid add-on requires an additional subscription.

: an independent module tool that allows the fast and easy removal of backgrounds from video content without using a green screen or Chroma key. It also allows users to add borders, glitch effects, pixelated, noise, or segmentation video effects. This paid add-on requires an additional subscription. AR Stickers: fun and unique stickers that respond to the face's motion. Find cats, bears, pandas, koalas, bunnies, glasses and many more. These face-tracking AR stickers are designed to enhance emotions, emphasize reactions, and show your personality through video creation.

fun and unique stickers that respond to the face's motion. Find cats, bears, pandas, koalas, bunnies, glasses and many more. These face-tracking AR stickers are designed to enhance emotions, emphasize reactions, and show your personality through video creation. Auto Reframe: users can instantly recreate videos in different aspect ratios. The feature is particularly ideal for online influencers, making it useful for multiple social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, allowing the manual adjustment of the focal point for maximum consistency with every frame.

users can instantly recreate videos in different aspect ratios. The feature is particularly ideal for online influencers, making it useful for multiple social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, allowing the manual adjustment of the focal point for maximum consistency with every frame. Audio Effects: embedded effects for both audio and video clips. Options include the lobby, big room, echo, reverb, phone, etc.

In addition to the new features, Wondershare Filmora V10.5 comes with the basic features every editor needs: Auto Highlight, Audio Normalization, Motion Tracking, Keyframing, Color Match, Split Screen, Green Screen, Transitions, Effects and more.

"Video editing should be a creative adventure, and Filmora has the tools to make this journey more enjoyable for our users," Que said.

The comprehensiveness of the Wondershare Filmora and its user-friendly features have captivated millions of users around the world.

Compatibility and Pricing

Wondershare Filmora is available for Windows and Mac with a starting price of US$51.99 for the yearly license. It is compatible with Windows 10/Windows 8.1/Windows 7/ (64-bit OS) and macOS v.11, macOS v.10.15, macOS v. 10.14, macOS v. 10.13 and macOS v. 10.12.

For the latest Filmora news and updates, please visit the official website https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor/, or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are convenient and straightforward, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

