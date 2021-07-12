Southern Living Names 2021 Tastemakers

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Southern Living today announced this year's list of Tastemakers, celebrating 10 talented, inspiring and trendsetting women who exude modern southern style across fashion, home, art and beauty. The full list of 2021 Southern Living Tastemakers is featured in the August issue, on newsstands July 23 and online at southernliving.com/tastemakers.

"We're thrilled to celebrate this third annual list of Tastemakers, honoring women who found new ways to bring their passion to life in an exceptionally challenging year," said Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans. "From entrepreneurs and business-owners to artists and designers, this year's list recognizes extraordinary women who are moving the South forward in exciting new ways."

To create this list each year, Southern Living editors seek out stylish, forward-thinking women shaping their corners of the South through their work, whether that's owning a business, designing a clothing or accessories line, or inspiring others through their social media platforms.

The complete list of 2021 Southern Living Tastemakers is presented below and on southernliving.com/tastemakers:

Nena Evans : Blogger of Take Note @nenaevans ( Richmond, VA )

: Blogger of @nenaevans ( ) Abbey Glass : Founder and Creative Director of Abbey Glass , @shopabbeyglass ( Atlanta GA )

Founder and Creative Director of , @shopabbeyglass ( ) Stephanie Summerson Hall : Founder of Estelle Colored Glass, @stephaniesummersonhall ( Summerville, SC )

: Founder of Estelle Colored Glass, @stephaniesummersonhall ( ) Catalina Gonzalez Jorba : Founder and Designer of Dondolo, @cata_gonzalez_j ( Dallas, TX )

: Founder and Designer of Dondolo, @cata_gonzalez_j ( ) Anisa Telwar Kaicker : Founder and CEO of Anisa Beaty , @therealatk ( Atlanta ,GA)

: Founder and CEO of , @therealatk ( ,GA) Kimberly Lewis : Owner and Buyer of Emerson Grace , @emersongracenashville ( Nashville, TN )

: Owner and Buyer of , @emersongracenashville ( ) Jean Liu : Principal Designer of Jean Liu Design, @jeanliudesign ( Dallas, TX )

Principal Designer of Jean Liu Design, @jeanliudesign ( ) Keith Smythe Meacham : Cofounder and Shopkeeper of Reed Smythe & Company, @reedsmytheco ( Nashville, TN )

: Cofounder and Shopkeeper of & Company, @reedsmytheco ( ) Sue Sartor : Founder and Designer of Sue Sartor , @suesartor ( Monroe, LA )

: Founder and Designer of , @suesartor ( ) Riley Sheehey : Artist, @rileysheehey ( Falls Church, VA )

Check out the 2019 and 2020Southern Living Tastemakers.

About Southern Living

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, social and event platforms. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the rapidly expanding Southern Living brand is produced by Meredith Corporation.

