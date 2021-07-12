Logo
CuriosityStream Now Available on PlayStation®4 Console

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

CuriosityStream Inc., (NASDAQ: CURI), today announced its entire lineup of original and award-winning films, series and shows is now available to watch on PlayStation®4 (PS4™) consoles, giving gamers immediate access to CuriosityStream’s more than 3,000 titles on their favorite nature, science and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.

“PlayStation®4 has been our most requested platform from customers,” said Devin Emery, CuriosityStream’s Chief Product Officer and EVP of Content Strategy. “The PlayStation community is such a highly engaged audience and we are thrilled to bring a seamless integration of great curated content from CuriosityStream to PlayStation gamers.”

Viewers can download the CuriosityStream app directly from the “video apps” section of the PlayStation™Store on devices in the United States, Canada and Latin America. CuriosityStream is set to launch on PS4 consoles across Europe and Asia in the coming weeks. CuriosityStream’s entire library of 4K shows is also available on supported devices including the PS4 Pro console.

Subscribers can watch CuriosityStream’s most popular and binge-worthy original shows including Doug To The Rescue, about a drone pilot’s mission to save animals stranded after a natural disaster; Engineering The Future, a ground-breaking eco-engineering series exploring the green machines that could revolutionize life as we know it; and the upcoming Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall, featuring new interviews and never before seen archival footage of the iconic primatologist and anthropologist.

In support of its work to meet viewers where they are, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach across additional platforms, distributors and geographies.

About CuriosityStream
Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global factual streaming service and media company. CuriosityStream’s documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Sony PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

"PlayStation" and “PS4" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005522/en/

