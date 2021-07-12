Old El Paso Elevates Taco Night with New Meal Kits, Squeeze Sauces and a Tasty Rice Dish

Old El Paso helps families take mealtimes to the next level with its delicious, convenient Tex-Mex meal kits, sauces and tasty new rice dish. These new items bring favorite restaurant flavors home to your kitchen and onto the dinner table in 30 minutes or less—giving families more quality time together.

Old El Paso Burrito Bowl Kits

Convenient, affordable way to make restaurant quality burrito bowls for the whole family—just add a favorite protein, protein substitute or grilled vegetables and dinner is on the table in 30 minutes.

Available in three craveable flavors: Chipotle Chicken, Adobo Steak, Seasoned Beef

Each kit serves 4 and includes: Cilantro Lime white rice, seasoning mix, and Queso Blanco sauce.

Old El Paso Street Taco Kits

Bring home the food truck experience and restaurant flavors to make every night taco night— just add a favorite protein, protein substitute or grilled vegetables and dinner is on the table in 30 minutes.

The perfectly paired flavors in each kit create delicious street tacos right at home.

Try all three flavors: Carne Asada Steak (with Medium Creamy Chipotle Sauce), Asado Chicken (with Medium Creamy Jalapeño Sauce), and Barbacoa Beef (with Mild Salsa Verde).

Each kit serves 4 and includes: 12 Street Taco flour tortillas, seasoning mix, and topping sauce/salsa.

New Old El Paso Meal Kits serve four and make mealtimes feel like an indulgence without the expense or complexity of trendy meal kits.

Old El Paso Squeeze Sauces

Add zest to any taco creation with Old El Paso Squeeze Sauces, available in two NEW crave-worthy flavors, (9-ounce, no-drip, squeeze bottle): Spicy Queso Blanco and Cilantro Lime Fire Roasted Verde. Old El Paso Squeeze Sauces come in a family-friendly squeeze bottle that makes it easy for kids and adults alike to customize taco creations with easy cleanup.

Cilantro Lime Rice

Consumers can recreate restaurant-worthy Cilantro Lime Rice at home, ready in just 25 minutes.

“We know families want to make the most of their time at the dinner table,” said Jonathan Pandit, Marketing Communications Manager, Old El Paso. “Old El Paso meal kits and squeeze sauces are a delicious, uncomplicated way to bring restaurant flavors home and families together without busting the budget.”

Old El Paso meal kits give families less time in the kitchen and more time at the dinner table. The new Old El Paso items are available at major retailers nationwide starting in July, Burrito Bowl Meal Kits, MSRP $3.99; Street Taco Meal Kit, MSRP $3.99; 9 oz. Squeeze Sauces, MSRP $3.88; Cilantro Lime Rice, MSRP $1.89.

To learn more about the new products from Old El Paso, visit www.oldelpaso.com or visit Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

