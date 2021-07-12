Bombardier Celebrates its 2020 Diamond Suppliers in Virtual Ceremony

Diamond certification granted to suppliers who demonstrated outstanding operational performance and competitiveness in 2020



MONTREAL, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier has awarded 13 of its suppliers with the prestigious Diamond certification during a virtual Diamond Supplier Award Ceremony. The suppliers celebrated at this year’s ceremony were recognized for their excellence in operational performance standards for 2020, as well as for their commitment to continuous improvement.



“Our suppliers are crucial to Bombardier’s ability to build, deliver and service the world’s best business jets,” said Shauna Gamble, Chief Procurement Officer, Bombardier. “We’re pleased to recognize their outstanding efforts via the Diamond program, especially as 2020 presented a unique set of challenges amid a global pandemic. Congratulations to this year’s Diamond Suppliers.”

“Bombardier’s Diamond certification, which is awarded after a vigorous review of performance metrics, allows for companies to be recognized on an international level,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Operations and Operational Excellence, Bombardier. “We are particularly proud that nine of our 13 winners are in Quebec, highlighting the depth of skill and expertise that we are privileged to have in the province’s aerospace sector.”

The 2020 Bombardier Diamond Suppliers are (in alphabetical order):

AIDC (Taiwan)

Avis Budget Group (Quebec)

Axiscades Technology Canada (Quebec)

Fastenal Mexico (Mexico)

Fuel Transport (Quebec)

Groupe Meloche (Quebec)

Kuehne + Nagel (Quebec)

MSB, Ressources Globales Aero (Quebec)

Placeteco (Quebec)

Plastiques Flexibülb (Quebec)

Sealth Aero Marine (USA)

Sterling Global Aviation Logistics (Quebec)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

The world-class performance and competitiveness of Bombardier aircraft, and the company’s track record of excellence and innovation, are achieved with the help of strong collaboration with suppliers, and by building rewarding partnerships based on trust and respect. For more information about this program, please visit Bombardier’s Diamond Supplier program web page.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its affiliates.

