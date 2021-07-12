Bombardier Celebrates its 2020 Diamond Suppliers in Virtual Ceremony

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bombardier Celebrates its 2020 Diamond Suppliers in Virtual Ceremony

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Diamond certification granted to suppliers who demonstrated outstanding operational performance and competitiveness in 2020

MONTREAL, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier has awarded 13 of its suppliers with the prestigious Diamond certification during a virtual Diamond Supplier Award Ceremony. The suppliers celebrated at this year’s ceremony were recognized for their excellence in operational performance standards for 2020, as well as for their commitment to continuous improvement.

“Our suppliers are crucial to Bombardier’s ability to build, deliver and service the world’s best business jets,” said Shauna Gamble, Chief Procurement Officer, Bombardier. “We’re pleased to recognize their outstanding efforts via the Diamond program, especially as 2020 presented a unique set of challenges amid a global pandemic. Congratulations to this year’s Diamond Suppliers.”

“Bombardier’s Diamond certification, which is awarded after a vigorous review of performance metrics, allows for companies to be recognized on an international level,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Operations and Operational Excellence, Bombardier. “We are particularly proud that nine of our 13 winners are in Quebec, highlighting the depth of skill and expertise that we are privileged to have in the province’s aerospace sector.”

The 2020 Bombardier Diamond Suppliers are (in alphabetical order):

  • AIDC (Taiwan)
  • Avis Budget Group (Quebec)
  • Axiscades Technology Canada (Quebec)
  • Fastenal Mexico (Mexico)
  • Fuel Transport (Quebec)
  • Groupe Meloche (Quebec)
  • Kuehne + Nagel (Quebec)
  • MSB, Ressources Globales Aero (Quebec)
  • Placeteco (Quebec)
  • Plastiques Flexibülb (Quebec)
  • Sealth Aero Marine (USA)
  • Sterling Global Aviation Logistics (Quebec)
  • Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

The world-class performance and competitiveness of Bombardier aircraft, and the company’s track record of excellence and innovation, are achieved with the help of strong collaboration with suppliers, and by building rewarding partnerships based on trust and respect. For more information about this program, please visit Bombardier’s Diamond Supplier program web page.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its affiliates.

For Information
Louise Solomita
Bombardier
[email protected]
+ 1 514-855-5001 ext. 25148

ti?nf=ODI3ODg0OSM0MjkyNzQ4IzIwOTM4MjM=
0aabfc49-2bbb-424a-a3b4-505ca4de84b9
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment