Parsons' SWPF Surpasses 1 Million Gallons of Processed Nuclear Waste

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Salt Waste Processing Facility (SWPF) – a first-of-a-kind, one-of-a-kind facility that was designed, built, and is being operated by Parsons Corporation (: PSN) – has successfully processed more than 1 million gallons of radioactive nuclear waste. SWPF began processing the legacy radioactive material in October 2020.

“The operational success of SWPF is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the DOE and Parsons workforce over the last 19 years through design, development, testing, and now processing,” said Chris Alexander, president of Parsons engineered systems business unit. “This historic milestone is only possible because of the strong partnership between the Department of Energy and Parsons, and we look forward to delivering a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.”

In 2002, the DOE selected Parsons to design, build, commission, and operate SWPF with the goal of processing 32 million gallons of radioactive salt waste stored in underground tanks at the Savannah River Site (SRS). Removing salt waste, which fills over 90% of the tank space in the SRS tank farms, is a major step toward emptying and closing the site’s remaining 43 high-level waste tanks. Parsons finished building SWPF in April 2016, eight months ahead of schedule and more than $65 million under the target cost of the contract for construction activities.

“The dedicated men and women of SWPF have met the challenges of initial start-up of this first-of-a-kind nuclear facility with a primary focus on safety, but also a strong sense of urgency,” said Mike Pittman, Parsons vice president and project manager of SWPF. “SWPF operations and the resulting increased treatment capacity delivers immense value to the nation by increasing the efficiency and volume of processed nuclear waste, greatly reducing the time needed to accomplish the nuclear remediation mission.”

Parsons has supported the Department of Energy at the Savannah River Site for more than 30 years and has served as the prime SWPF contractor since 2002, with responsibility for design, development and commissioning as well as operating the facility for one year.

To learn more about Parsons’ federal infrastructure business, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/business-units/engineered-systems/

About Parsons

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+ 1 703.851.4425
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

