BBTV Makes Strategic Investment and Forms Strategic Partnership with Social NFT Platform Nifty's Inc. to Create New Revenue Streams for Creators

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF)("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leader in creator monetization, today announced its NFT Division has made an investment into Nifty's, Inc., the first social NFT platform dedicated to bringing digital collectibles to mainstream audiences.

BBTV_Logo_B_W__1.jpg

  • Following the official launch of BBTV's NFT division in May, 2021, BBTV has made a US $250,000 minority investment into Nifty's and is establishing a strategic alliance as part of its growth strategy and its commitment to make NFTs available to the creator economy worldwide.
  • BBTV is excited about the many ways NFTs may be utilized by creators to engage fans and generate new revenue streams through the format bridging art and community experiences with digital collectibles.
  • Today's news coincides with the launch of Nifty's platform, backed by investments from a number of notable investors and major institutions including Ethereal Ventures, Draper Dragon Fund, Polychain Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Dapper Labs, Samsung Next, Tally Capital, Liberty City Ventures, and Future Positive.
  • Nifty's announced today a partnership that introduces a collection of limited-edition NFTs featuring characters from Space Jam: A New Legacy starring basketball superstar LeBron James.

"This investment and strategic alliance is another step forward for our NFT division as it provides BBTV and its creators with the opportunity for new revenue streams while empowering those creators to engage with their fan base in a more authentic way as the fans get to own a piece of the creators' IP," comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV. "We already sit on a massive library of IP from some of the most engaging content creators in the world, we can now start to activate it through NFTs to further grow our higher margin Plus solutions."

Leveraging Nifty's unique NFT-forward social media platform, BBTV plans to activate its IP and relationships with some of the world's largest creators across the NFT metaverse, providing easier access to create, discover, collect, curate, and monetize BBTV's IP. One of several strategic partners for BBTV in the blockchain ecosystem, Nifty's provides brands, publishers, collectors, and fans with a premium, powerful, and safe platform to build community and personal interactions around digital collectibles, gallery experiences and inclusive engagement.

BBTV plans to work with a number of NFT platforms to offer leading monetization opportunities for its content creators.

About BBTV
BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. (www.bbtv.com)

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

About Nifty's, Inc.

Nifty's, Inc., based in Miami, is the first social NFT platform to bring together premium publishers, brands and creators with collectors, curators and the communities of fans that will emerge around them. Offering an easy-to-use interface, the innovative platform allows users to create, collect, discover, and curate the most important digital art and other collectibles from across the scattered NFT universe. Leveraging advanced blockchain technology, Nifty's provides partners with a premium, powerful, flexible and safe platform to launch their NFTs.

Information regarding Nifty's

The information contained in this press release about Nifty's, including information regarding Nifty's platform, investors (other than the Company) and present and planned activities, has been provided solely by Nifty's and the Company accepts no liability therefor.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"), which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding certain future events, including the Company's plans regarding its NFT division, its growth strategy to make NFTs available to creators worldwide, the future generation of new revenue streams, the future use of NFTs to further grow the Company's higher margin Plus Solutions, and BBTV's plans to activate its IP and relationships with creators. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions that the NFT Division will be successful and will grow, that the margins from NFTs will be aligned with other BBTV Plus Solutions products, that BBTV will successfully activate its IP and relationships, and that the market for NFTs will continue to grow and be in high demand. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that our assumptions may be incorrect, that the market for NFT's may not continue to grow and instead may stagnate, that the NFT's launched by the Company or its creators may not generate revenue, that the strategic alliance with Nifty's may not be successful, the effect of competition, and that future revenue may not be realized or be significant, as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated October 22, 2020. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Media Contacts:
Dan Gamble
Head of PR and Corporate Communications
[email protected]
+1 778-873-0422

Ashley Buck
PR & Corporate Communications Specialist
[email protected]
+1 778 875 1346

BBTV-C

favicon.png?sn=VA39661&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbtv-makes-strategic-investment-and-forms-strategic-partnership-with-social-nft-platform-niftys-inc-to-create-new-revenue-streams-for-creators-301331205.html

SOURCE BBTV Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA39661&Transmission_Id=202107121001PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA39661&DateId=20210712
