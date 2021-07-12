Quest Diagnostics and Local Chapters of Feeding America, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Federally Qualified Health Centers Team Up to Address the Hidden Pandemic's Impact on Underserved Communities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quest Diagnostics and Local Chapters of Feeding America, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Federally Qualified Health Centers Team Up to Address the Hidden Pandemic's Impact on Underserved Communities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tackle Your Testing program will kick off this summer with free health events across Florida to provide diagnostic testing, education, nutritious meals and more to empower people to take control of their health.

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services today announced the Tackle Your Testing program to address the health disparities exacerbated by delayed treatment or diagnosis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

quest_diagnostics_incorporated_logo_logo.jpg

Tampa Family Health Centers, a federally qualified health center, Feeding Tampa and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay will work alongside Quest to support bay area events starting later this month, followed by similar activations events in Tallahassee and Miami in August and September.

Tackle Your Testing events will kick off Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Seminole Heights Methodist Church in the Seminole Heights district of Tampa and will provide a no-cost, convenient, and confidential opportunities for individuals to receive diagnostic tests.

"In 2020, we saw a sharp decline in new diagnoses for common chronic illnesses, as the pandemic caused many to delay appointments and routine testing," said Dr. Andrew Young, regional medical director at Quest Diagnostics. "These tests can help physicians and patients catch health issues sooner and potentially prevent disease progression."

Tackle Your Testing events will provide diagnostic testing, services and education. Doctors from Tampa Family Health Centers will be on hand to provide consultation and on-site staff can assist in scheduling follow up appointments, answer questions about diagnostic testing. Attendees may also enroll in the MyQuest™ patient portal to receive test results and track their health history.

Feeding Tampa will provide healthy meals and information to help attendees understand their options to sign up for programs like the USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to address food insecurity in the U.S. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay will have representatives on site to discuss the many benefits of its mentoring programs, including information on how to enroll children between the ages of 5-13 in the program, and how to begin the enrollment process for those interested in becoming volunteer mentors.

"We are glad to be working with Quest Diagnostics," said Sherry Hoback, president and CEO of Tampa Family Health Centers. "During the pandemic many patients were not seeking the necessary medical care that they should have received to treat their acute and chronic illnesses. As a patient-centered medical home providing healthcare to our community for over 37 years, it is our honor to work with these amazing organizations to re-engage our communities on the importance of their health and wellness."

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back and philanthropist Warrick Dunn is supporting Quest in its mission to connect with and educate at-risk populations about the importance of proactively managing one's health. Warrick will attend select Tackle Your Testing health events in each market. He was awarded the Walter Peyton Man of the Year Award in 2005, the only NFL recognition for both a player's community service and excellence on the field. Warrick Dunn Charities serves 190 single parents and 514 dependents with home furnishings, in 24 markets across the country.

"As a former Florida State University and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, I am very connected to Tampa and Tallahassee as well as the entire state of Florida," said Dunn. "And, as an African American male I am concerned about disparities caused by social determinants of health that were magnified during the pandemic. Working with Quest to help my community tackle their testing feels like an extension of the right thing to do, so I am glad to call attention to this important subject."

Full details for Tampa's upcoming events can be found in the link below and accompanying information for Tallahassee and Miami will be shared in upcoming announcements. For more information, please visit www.TackleYourTesting.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY39572&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-and-local-chapters-of-feeding-america-big-brothers-big-sisters-and-federally-qualified-health-centers-team-up-to-address-the-hidden-pandemics-impact-on-underserved-communities-301331569.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY39572&Transmission_Id=202107121011PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY39572&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment