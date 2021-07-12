Jeep® Performance Parts (JPP) Introduces New, Industry-leading Gorilla Glass Replacement Windshield for Latest Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Models

PR Newswire

Replacement JPP windshield made with Corning Gorilla Glass is now available for the latest Jeep® Wrangler (JL) and Jeep Gladiator (JT) models; also available for previous-generation Jeep Wrangler (JK) models

Light, durable JPP Gorilla Glass windshield uses the same chemical-strengthening technology used for cell phone screens and is backed with a two-year limited/unlimited-mile warranty

JPP Gorilla Glass replacement windshield is available from Jeep dealers and glass installers; for more information, visit mopar.com/gorilla

Jeep® Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar is expanding its industry-leading Gorilla Glass replacement windshield offerings to include the latest Jeep Wrangler (JL) and Jeep Gladiator (JT) models.

"Out on the trail or on a daily commute, windshield damage can happen anywhere at any time," said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "Our proven, quality-tested JPP replacement windshields made with Gorilla Glass offer hard-core Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners additional protection and a factory warranty."

The new JPP windshield made with Corning Gorilla Glass uses the same chemical-strengthening technology as cell phone screens. Mopar's combination of an ultra-thin Gorilla Glass inner ply with a 52% thicker outer ply makes this windshield lightweight and durable, offering superior resistance to chips, cracks and fractures from stones and off-road debris that hard-core Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners are likely to encounter.

Backing the added strength of the Gorilla Glass is a two-year limited (from date of install), unlimited-mile warranty from Mopar. The replacement windshield features the original Jeep branding "Easter eggs" along with the Gorilla Glass brand's signature gorilla head artwork.



In partnership with Corning, Mopar was the first to launch a mass-market windshield replacement program for an OEM when patented Gorilla Glass became available for the 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler (JK) models in April 2018.

Later this summer, JPP Gorilla Glass windshield replacement offerings will also be available for Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models equipped with additional options, including a forward-facing camera, a camera-surround heater and/or an embedded antenna.

The new replacement windshields made with Gorilla Glass are now available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada. Offerings with Mopar part number, National Auto Glass Specifications (NAGS) identification and U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) include:



2018 – 2021 Jeep Wrangler (JL) and Jeep Gladiator (JT):

Mopar part 68522631AA (base) | NAGS DW02656GTY - $793

Coming Soon: 68522632AA (base with antenna) | NAGS DW02728GTY - $820 68522633AA (forward camera and surround heater) | NAGS DW02729GTY - $927 68522634AA (forward camera, surround heater and antenna) | NAGS DW02730GTY - $932



2007 – 2018 Jeep Wrangler (JK):

Mopar part 68401325AA | NAGS DW02479GTN - $645

For more information on JPP replacement windshields made with Gorilla Glass and to locate an installation location, visit mopar.com/gorilla

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Jeep Performance Parts

Created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) provide off-road enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts. The portfolio of factory-backed, quality-tested parts includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. The products are created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and product design-office teams for development, testing and validation. Strict standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — are used to seamlessly integrate performance parts and accessories in order to deliver proper fit, finish and quality right down to the color, grain and appearance of each product. To see the full line of Jeep Performance Parts, visit mopar.com/jpp

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, the brand expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



