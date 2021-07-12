Successful Farming Announces Exclusive Podcast Advertising Partnership With Global Ag Network

PR Newswire

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Successful Farming has announced that it is expanding its podcast advertising inventory with an exclusive advertising sales partnership with Global Ag Network, the premiere podcast network for farmers and ranchers. Capitalizing on the continuing growth of the podcast industry and its position as the leading authority for farmers, Successful Farming adds the Ag News Daily and Working Cows podcasts, among others, to its advertising sales, significantly extending its reach and creating a more robust offering for marketers looking to connect with farmers and ranchers through voice.

"For nearly 120 years, we have empowered and inspired farmers and ranchers across the country," said Dave Kurns, Editorial Content Director of Successful Farming. "In addition to our very popular Successful Farming branded podcasts, the new Global Ag Network of podcasts will help meet farmers' needs every day, wherever they are."

"Global Ag Network has always strived to highlight thought-leaders on the various podcasts within the network," said Delaney Howell, founder of Global Ag Network. "Now we get to extend that goal even further by partnering with the Meredith team."

"We are excited about expanding the scale and volume of podcasts to our agricultural marketing partners," said Marty Wolske, Director of Sales and Marketing for Successful Farming, part of Meredith Agrimedia. "Podcasts are the latest go-to information source for farmers and ranchers. We are excited to add Global Ag Network, led by Delaney Howell, and the Ag News Daily podcast to our suite of offerings for our marketing partners."

Successful Farming's new partnership joins with Meredith's growing roster of 15 current podcasts across its portfolio, which include brands such as PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, Allrecipes, FOOD & WINE, Southern Living, InStyle, and Health.

ABOUT SUCCESSFUL FARMING

Successful Farming magazine, the founding brand of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), serves the diverse business, production, and information needs of the American farmer and rancher. The brand has 8.2 million touchpoints with the American farmer each month. Agriculture.com is the industry-leading website. The 360-degree brand also has a weekly television show, a robust database, a national radio program, e-newsletters, and a significant social media presence. Successful Farming is the go-to source of information to help farmers stay abreast of current news and trends in the ever-changing agricultural businesses.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator, with 36 million subscribers, and the No. 2 global licensor, with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

ABOUT GLOBAL AG NETWORK

Global Ag Network launched in late 2018 with the goal to meet the needs of the changing landscape in agriculture, by connecting and creating a community of podcasters and listeners, globally. Starting out originally with just a few podcasts, the network has now grown to include podcasts that cover a spectrum of topics within the ag industry. From working cattle, to working moms in agriculture, the network strives to serve a community built around podcasting, blogging, and entertainment. Providing content daily to meet people wherever they are, GAN aspires to join people together who are fascinated by the industry of agriculture – whether it's the news, the markets, the people, or the culture.

