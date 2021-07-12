Logo
AT&T Unlimited Elite® Customers stay in the Fast Lane with Unlimited High Speed Data, 5G Included and More

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Get unlimited high-speed data that can't slow down based on how much you use, AT&T ActiveArmor(SM) advanced security, 40GB of hotspot data and HBO Max™ included

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 12, 2021

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? Customers love Unlimited Elite, so we're making our best wireless plan even better. Starting this week, your unlimited high-speed data can't slow down based on how much you use. But we're not stopping there in giving our customers more. With many continuing to connect remotely, we're also increasing the mobile hotspot data allowance, and upping the video resolution to 4K Ultra High Definition. And we're automatically adding it all at no cost to you.

What's changing with Unlimited Elite? It's now full speed ahead for Elite customers. Everyone on this plan will now enjoy AT&T's high-speed data regardless of how much data they've used. We'll start rolling out this enhancement this week and Elite customers everywhere will soon receive a text notifying them when the benefit has been added.

The best part? Everyone on Elite gets this great deal! No need to change plans, sign up or pay more for these enhancements. To show how much we appreciate you being with AT&T, we're automatically adding this benefit to the existing plan, so you don't have to do a thing.

Are there any other perks? That's not the only place we're adding value for customers. We're also increasing the mobile hotspot data to 40GB - that's 10GBs more at no additional cost. And since HBO Max already comes included, we want to make sure you're watching it in the best quality. Now, you can catch the latest shows and movies in crystal clear 4K UHD resolution where available. Don't forget, our fast, reliable and secure AT&T 5G already comes included in this plan and it's available nationwide.

AT&T ActiveArmor security built-in. We know being protected matters to you. Whether Elite customers are using their phone to make calls or surf the web, they'll be automatically protected with 24/7 network security features including automatic fraud call blocking and suspected spam risk alerts. On top of that, they can download the free AT&T Mobile Security app to enable ActiveArmor advanced security features like identity monitoring, safe browsing and more.1

What are people saying? "We listen to our customers, appreciate them and want to make it easy for them to get the most out of their wireless plans. With these Unlimited Elite enhancements, we are making it simple by automatically adding these enhancements for all our Elite customers – they don't have to do a thing," said Jennifer Van Buskirk, Senior Vice President of Wireless Marketing, AT&T. "It's hassle-free for our customers as we continue to add value and simplify the wireless experience."

Learn more about AT&T Unlimited Elite, at www.att.com/unlimitedplan.

1 Compatible device required. Requires download of Mobile Security and Call Protect apps. Visit att.com/activearmor for details.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (

NYSE:T, Financial). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

ATT_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA38302&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-unlimited-elite-customers-stay-in-the-fast-lane-with-unlimited-high-speed-data-5g-included-and-more-301331113.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA38302&Transmission_Id=202107121000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA38302&DateId=20210712

