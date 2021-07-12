Logo
'The Flight Of The Monarch Butterfly - The Pollinator Project' To Air On Discovery, Science Channel And Animal Planet

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most known for their winter and spring migrations spanning more than 3,000 miles, the monarch butterfly is a small but key component to the ecosystem in terms of food and its role as a pollinator. "The Flight of the Monarch Butterfly – The Pollinator Project" will explore the latest science, learnings and the species' survival issues in its world premiere Sunday, July 25 at 8:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Discovery, Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Science Channel and Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. (ET/PT) on Animal Planet.

A_Monarch_Butterfly_on_Milkweed.jpg

With exclusive access arranged by the Mexican Minister of Tourism, the program highlights the monarchs' dramatic journey throughout North America and examines scientists' concerns about the species' diminishing numbers due to pollution and climate fluctuations. It also addresses what the declining population could mean for the future of the broader ecosystem.

"Sustainability is at the heart of our decision making," said Kevin Butt, Toyota Motor North America's environmental sustainability director. "As we plan, build and manage our facilities across North America, we proactively learn about local species and study how to minimize the disruption of their natural habitats – environmental stewardship then helps drive a culture of conservation beyond our company walls."

The program also examines what American companies have created in the pathway of the butterflies' northern flight pattern – a habitat rich with milkweed plants – and issues a call to action for interested people to get involved through local and national clubs and organizations that make their journey easier.

Presented as one example helping to save, protect and nurture the monarch butterflies migration to North America, the program explores Toyota's 17 pollinator gardens throughout its North American operations and shows how they provide food and shelter to critical pollinator species, including the monarch butterflies at various stages of their life cycle along the seasonal migration path.

Viewers will have the opportunity to see it on the following broadcasts. Check local listings:

Discovery:

Sunday, July 25 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT & PDT)

Science Channel:

Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m. (EDT & PDT)

Animal Planet:

Saturday, July 31 at 8 a.m. (EDT & PDT)

"The Flight of the Monarch Butterfly – The Pollinator Project" is produced by Bader Media Group for Discovery. Mike Leventhal is executive producer for Bader. Jay Foot served as producer/writer. Toyota funded the production.

About Toyota

Toyota (

NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Toyota Contact:

Tania Saldaña
Manager, Sustainability Communications
Toyota Motor North America
[email protected]
Mobile: +1.859.815.9968

Toyota_Corp_Red_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA38337&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-flight-of-the-monarch-butterfly--the-pollinator-project-to-air-on-discovery-science-channel-and-animal-planet-301331208.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA38337&Transmission_Id=202107121000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA38337&DateId=20210712
