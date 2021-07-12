Everence Capital Management Inc Buys CVS Health Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, CBRE Group Inc, Sells Marathon Oil Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Hess Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Everence Capital Management Inc Buys CVS Health Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, CBRE Group Inc, Sells Marathon Oil Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Hess Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Goshen, IN, based Investment company Everence Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, CBRE Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, ConocoPhillips, sells Marathon Oil Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Hess Corp, ONEOK Inc, Crocs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everence Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Everence Capital Management Inc owns 719 stocks with a total value of $994 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everence+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,448 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,238 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,700 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 60,385 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,156 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fabrinet (FN)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $77.5 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $209.32 and $228.15, with an estimated average price of $220.71. The stock is now traded at around $222.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 129.69%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 67,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 110.77%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 72.91%. The purchase prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 67,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.

Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

Sold Out: (CATM)

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $38.77 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.89.

Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 38.33%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 3,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 35.68%. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82. The stock is now traded at around $422.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 1,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: UniFirst Corp (UNF)

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in UniFirst Corp by 48.41%. The sale prices were between $214.78 and $241.68, with an estimated average price of $224.38. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 1,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 30.75%. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 9,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 38.39%. The sale prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Simmons First National Corp by 39.93%. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 11,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider