Everence Capital Management Inc Buys CVS Health Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, CBRE Group Inc, Sells Marathon Oil Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Hess Corp

Goshen, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, CBRE Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, ConocoPhillips, sells Marathon Oil Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Hess Corp, ONEOK Inc, Crocs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everence Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Everence Capital Management Inc owns 719 stocks with a total value of $994 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,448 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,238 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,700 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 60,385 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,156 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $77.5 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $209.32 and $228.15, with an estimated average price of $220.71. The stock is now traded at around $222.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 129.69%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 67,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 110.77%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 72.91%. The purchase prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 67,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $38.77 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.89.

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 38.33%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 3,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 35.68%. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82. The stock is now traded at around $422.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 1,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in UniFirst Corp by 48.41%. The sale prices were between $214.78 and $241.68, with an estimated average price of $224.38. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 1,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 30.75%. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 9,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 38.39%. The sale prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Simmons First National Corp by 39.93%. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 11,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.