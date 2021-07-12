Everence Capital Management Inc Buys CVS Health Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, CBRE Group Inc, Sells Marathon Oil Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Hess Corp

- New Purchases: PCAR, RRC, FN, ALK, AEE, NRG, IEX, PPL, LEN, SJM, HTLD, SVC, WHR, LKQ, PTC, CHEF, SMPL, OI, MHK, JYNT, WTS, VVI, LQDT, CELH, PVAC, IT, BCOR, UTL, COLL, VRTV, ELF, DFIN, CTS, TWO, KALU, ZUMZ, ORGO, VREX, CMTL, HNGR, GCO, TBI, FSS, CLI, MERC, MDP, DGII, VICR, HTH, CHCO, SLP, STC, GNW, UHT, VECO,
- Added Positions: CVS, LYB, CBRE, ABT, COP, LLY, WAT, TT, DIS, WMT, DUK, EL, CSX, IR, BAC, SLB, GS, MAS, LUV, VLO, MTRX, KO, PBI, INTC, EMR, ANDE, PG, MU, AEP, F, BXP, PGR, CRM, SO, PVH, SYK, KR, JPM, HRL, NEE, AMAT, CPB, TFC, CMS, MLM, BRC, BKR, RLGY, TSLA, DAL, XEL, UNFI, UNP, ED, HD, BDN, CWT, FB, SJI, BKU, FHB, AWR, ITRI, REZI, EBAY,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, KMB, TFX, UNF, PLD, WELL, NVDA, PAYX, FCPT, MOV, HLT, SFNC, FLT, BPFH, CTRE, AHH, NXPI, WDFC, NWBI, GPN, COLB, ILPT,
- Sold Out: PPG, MRO, HES, CROX, OKE, CATM, IOSP, HMSY, EGOV, NPO, NSA, ABMD, VAR, SWKS, RCM, MTSC, MMI, FFIV, CTB, ELY, CVBF, BBY, MTOR, MIK, CHCT, PLMR, GLUU, IPGP, ATI, WDR, VIVO, SNEX, AEGN, PLUS, CLX, B, TRST, LL, SAH, TCMD, PNTG,
These are the top 5 holdings of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,448 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,238 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,700 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 60,385 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,156 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio.
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $16.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fabrinet (FN)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $77.5 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $92.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $209.32 and $228.15, with an estimated average price of $220.71. The stock is now traded at around $222.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 129.69%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 67,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 110.77%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 72.91%. The purchase prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 67,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 100,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52.Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.Sold Out: (CATM)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $38.77 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.89.Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 38.33%. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 3,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 35.68%. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82. The stock is now traded at around $422.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 1,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: UniFirst Corp (UNF)
Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in UniFirst Corp by 48.41%. The sale prices were between $214.78 and $241.68, with an estimated average price of $224.38. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 1,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 30.75%. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 9,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)
Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 38.39%. The sale prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC)
Everence Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Simmons First National Corp by 39.93%. The sale prices were between $27.6 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Everence Capital Management Inc still held 11,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.
