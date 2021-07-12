Logo
Freestate Advisors LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Freestate Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freestate Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Freestate Advisors LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Freestate Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freestate+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Freestate Advisors LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 301,202 shares, 21.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 468,586 shares, 20.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 301,202 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 181,964 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 90,761 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.35%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.11%. The holding were 301,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.78%. The holding were 181,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Freestate Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 121,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Freestate Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Freestate Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Freestate Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Freestate Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Freestate Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Freestate Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Freestate Advisors LLC keeps buying

insider