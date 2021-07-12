Freestate Advisors LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SPY, VTIP,
- Added Positions: SPYG, SPYV, IGIB, IEF,
- Reduced Positions: HYG,
- Sold Out: QQQ, IWM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Freestate Advisors LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 301,202 shares, 21.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 468,586 shares, 20.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 301,202 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 181,964 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 90,761 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.35%
Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.11%. The holding were 301,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.78%. The holding were 181,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Freestate Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 121,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Freestate Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Freestate Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79.
