Baugh & Associates, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: QCOM

Added Positions: ABT

Reduced Positions: MSFT, NEE, MO, JPM, ABBV, T, VZ, SPY, BP, CVX, XOM, QQQ

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baugh & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Baugh & Associates, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,553 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,387 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,908 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 37,904 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 70,528 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Baugh & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 24,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.