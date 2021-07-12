New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: IYR, IUSG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF, sells iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, The Home Depot Inc, AT&T Inc, Lithium Americas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 488,452 shares, 17.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,859 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 45,186 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 146,653 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,619 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.94 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 22,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.79 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.818000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $16.49, with an estimated average price of $14.35.