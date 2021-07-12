New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: IYR, IUSG,
- Added Positions: RSP, VEA, IWM, IJR, VXUS, IVV, IEFA, XLF, MSFT, AAPL, VNQ, VB, SMH, AMZN, TIP, REZ, ICF,
- Reduced Positions: VGIT, FXI, VGSH, IYW, REGL, VTI, BND, VO, ESGD, HEZU, NOBL, HD, EEM, IJH, SPY, MUB, IXUS, AGG, SDY, VIG, VNQI, VCIT, ITOT, SLCA, VOO, PBCT,
- Sold Out: T, LAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 488,452 shares, 17.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,859 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 45,186 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 146,653 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 32,619 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.94 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 22,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.79 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.818000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $16.49, with an estimated average price of $14.35.
