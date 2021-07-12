Logo
Geier Asset Management, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , DraftKings Inc, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, General Electric Co, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Geier Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , DraftKings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, General Electric Co, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Hecla Mining Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geier Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Geier Asset Management, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geier Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geier+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Geier Asset Management, Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,334 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 53,746 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,280 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,052 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 33,931 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $48.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $52.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55.

Sold Out: Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hecla Mining Co. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48.

Sold Out: New Gold Inc (NGD)

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.54 and $2.21, with an estimated average price of $1.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Geier Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Geier Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Geier Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Geier Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Geier Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
