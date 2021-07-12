Geier Asset Management, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , DraftKings Inc, Sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, General Electric Co, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

New Purchases: PYPL, IDEV, DKNG, RSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , DraftKings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, General Electric Co, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Hecla Mining Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geier Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Geier Asset Management, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,334 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 53,746 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,280 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,052 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 33,931 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $67.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $48.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $52.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $111.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hecla Mining Co. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48.

Geier Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.54 and $2.21, with an estimated average price of $1.88.