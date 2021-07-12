Logo
Issues With Valuing Financial and Bank Stocks

Valuing financial stocks has a range of challenges unique to the sector

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Jul 12, 2021

Summary

  • Financial stocks have some unique traits
  • These traits make it harder to understand intrinsic value
Article's Main Image

When it comes to placing a value on a business, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has a simple strategy. In this regard, his approach hasn’t changed for decades. He described the outline of the strategy in a speech to students of the Notre Dame University in 1991:

“If you can tell me what all of the cash in and cash out of a business will be, between now and judgment day, I can tell you, assuming I know the proper interest rate, what it’s worth. It doesn’t make any difference whether you sell yo-yo’s, hula hoops, or computers. Because there would be a stream of cash between now and judgment day, and the cash spends the same, no matter where it comes from.”

This approach works for most companies, but there’s one sector where it does not work too well, and that’s the financial sector.

Challenging to value

The financial sector is testing to understand because there are so many hurdles to navigate on a bank’s balance sheet. Cash flows are also tricky to untangle. With most businesses, operating cash flow minus capital spending provides a good gauge of free cash flow. However, when it comes to financials, namely banks, capital spending tends to be insignificant. Financial cash flows tend to be far bigger as these represent the buying and selling of financial assets as part of balance sheet management.

The issue is, there’s usually minimal granular information on the deals. This leaves investors in the dark. One approach investors might find helpful in evaluating financial companies is to use the dividend discount model. The dividend discount model places a value on the stock using easily discoverable cash flows - the cash flow returned to bank shareholders with dividends. These figures are far easier to uncover and project.

The one risk is that the financial institution will cut the payout. In this situation, the model becomes unsuitable. Like all valuation processes, this is not a one-size-fits all approach. Neither should it be used in isolation.

As business valuation is highly subjective, the best system is to use a blend of valuation methods, taking into account financial metrics such as book value, private market value and intrinsic value. This method may help overcome some of the issues associated with financial company valuation, but it won’t eliminate them.

The issue with bank valuations

Terry Smith, who is now a highly regarded UK fund manager, was once one of the City of London’s top banking analysts. In an article in 2014, he laid out the problems of valuing banks today:

“When I was analyzing banks in the 1980s it was possible – by studying the bank’s accounts and regulatory returns – to gauge a bank’s exposure to bad debts or credit risk, interest rates and currencies. With the advent of over-the-counter derivatives in these products, which began with interest rate swaps in the 1980s, this is no longer possible.”

He went on to add that it’s now possible for banks to shift or hide assets and exposures with “a phone call or the click of a mouse, and there is no way for investors to know.”

Confronted with this risk, some investors might choose to avoid banks altogether. I have taken this approach in recent years. If some of the best and brightest analysts in the world cannot untangle a bank’s balance sheet, I don’t stand a chance. Banks fall outside of my circle of competence, and I’m not going to take on excessive risk by speculating on their shares. Still, if one wants to buy banks, it may be best to use a range of valuation methods and be aware of the risks involved.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
