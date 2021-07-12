Canagold Appoints Knox Henderson as Vice President, Corporate Development

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canagold Appoints Knox Henderson as Vice President, Corporate Development

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (

TSX:CCM, Financial)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA, Financial) announces the appointment of Mr. Knox Henderson, to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development, effective immediately. Mr. Henderson is a corporate communications and capital markets professional with a successful track record spanning over two decades.

Knox Henderson

Mr. Henderson is a capital markets advisor focused on marketing, investor communications and raising capital for public companies over the past 20 years. He has worked directly with CEOs on numerous financings on the TSX Venture market and the Canadian Securities Exchange. Since 2016, Mr. Henderson has led investor outreach and communications strategies for two exploration companies that have made significant mineral discoveries in Canada: Great Bear Resource's high-grade gold Dixie project in Red Lake and more recently Kodiak Copper's MPD copper-gold discovery in BC.

Prior to 2016, he was part of a team that evaluated numerous gold assets in North America which led to West Vault Mining's financing and 2014 acquisition of Allied Nevada's Hasbrouck deposit in Nevada. Throughout his career he has led investor relations and communication programs for private and public companies in a diverse range of industry sectors. Mr. Henderson is a journalist with numerous features on established investment media sources. He is a former securities trader on Canadian equities markets with Canadian Securities Course designation, and a graduate of Journalism.

Scott Eldridge, Canagold's CEO said, "We are thrilled to have Knox join our team as we advance New Polaris, one of Canada's high-grade and potentially low-cost gold deposits. He brings a wealth of experience on all aspects of marketing, investor relations, digital communications and corporate finance and his name is well-known in the financial centres of North America and overseas. He has a track record of working with high-quality projects that enhance value to shareholders, and communicates effectively to institutional, sell-side and retail investors alike."

The Company has granted 500,000 stock options to Knox Henderson, and 215,000 stock options to a Consultant with an exercise price of $0.52 for a period of 5 years as an incentive to build value for the Company.

"Scott Eldridge"

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer

CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.

About Canagold - Canagold Resources Ltd. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. Canagold shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQB: CRCUF.

For More Information - Please contact: Scott Eldridge, CEO

Toll Free: 1-877-684-9700 Tel: (604) 685-9700 Cell: (604) 722-5381

Email: [email protected] Website: www.canagoldresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future performance of Canagold, and the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "has proven", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others risks related to the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Canagold Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654980/Canagold-Appoints-Knox-Henderson-as-Vice-President-Corporate-Development

img.ashx?id=654980

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment